    Tyreek Hill Promises to 'Be Better' After Dolphins' Loss to Eagles in Week 7

    Doric SamOctober 23, 2023

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn't satisfied with his performance in a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but he believes he'll be able to bounce back.

    Hill took to social media with a message of reassurance for his fans:

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    I'll be be better I promise ✌🏿

    Hill led the Dolphins with 11 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets on Sunday night. His average of eight yards per catch tied his season-low, and it was just the third time this year that he finished with less than 100 yards. He even had an uncharacteristic drop in the third quarter on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa that had a chance to be a touchdown.

    The Dolphins' offense was unable to sustain much momentum against the Eagles, as they held the ball for just 23:17 while Philadelphia had a time of possession of 36:43.

    Hill and the Dolphins will have the chance to bounce back when they host the New England Patriots in Week 8.

