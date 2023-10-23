Tyreek Hill Promises to 'Be Better' After Dolphins' Loss to Eagles in Week 7

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn't satisfied with his performance in a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but he believes he'll be able to bounce back.

Hill took to social media with a message of reassurance for his fans:

Hill led the Dolphins with 11 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets on Sunday night. His average of eight yards per catch tied his season-low, and it was just the third time this year that he finished with less than 100 yards. He even had an uncharacteristic drop in the third quarter on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa that had a chance to be a touchdown.

The Dolphins' offense was unable to sustain much momentum against the Eagles, as they held the ball for just 23:17 while Philadelphia had a time of possession of 36:43.