Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers Win 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship, $14M in Prize Money

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri and the Crushers sealed their first team championship Sunday at the Trump Doral golf course in Doral, Florida with a two-shot win over the RangeGoats in the LIV Golf team championship.

The Crushers won $14 million from the $50 million purse. Out of that money, 60 percent goes to the team and the players split the rest—making it $1.4 million per player.

Lahiri hit a 7-under 65 and DeChambeau managed to come up clutch on the back nine to finish of the LIV Golf season strong and go home with some hardware despite struggling for much of the afternoon.

DeChambeau made only one par on the back nine and shot 67 while Charles Howell III netted a 72, and Paul Casey had a 73 to round out the scores for the Crushers.

"I was really pumped up," Lahiri said via the Associated Press. "I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today."

As part of the final event of the second LIV season, the scores from all four players on every team counted on Sunday. The Crushers were comfortable for most of the day and held a four-shot lead as the final group reached the 18th hole.

The RangeGoats were still in striking distance as they approached the final few holes, only 2 shots behind the Crushers. However, Talor Gooch put his tee shot on the 18th into the water, making a bogey and leaving DeChambeau's squad sitting pretty.

DeChambeau's best hole of the event came on the 16th, where he sank a clutch 18-foot putt for birdie, coming up big despite his struggles.

As for Lahiri, he didn't have a bogey the entire round and had the lowest score among the four teams playing for the title.