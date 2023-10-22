Saquon Barkley Jokes Giants Fans 'Would've Shipped My Ass Out' If Fumble Led to Loss

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Having played the past six years in the Big Apple, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley knows better than most how stingy the team's fanbase can be.

So, the two-time Pro Bowler had some fun at the fans' expense following the Giants' 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Barkely, who had one of New York's two first-half touchdowns and has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, also had a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter with his team leading by a touchdown. The turnover nearly led to a Commanders scoring drive that could have tied the game.

Thankfully, the Giants' defense had a red-zone stand to preserve the victory.

"If we wouldve lost that game, they (the fan base) would've shipped my ass out of here," Barkley joked with reporters postgame.

Despite some rumors floating around, it looks like Barkley won't be going anywhere this season as the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has been adamant about his intention to remain with the organization.

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen also had a conversation with Barkley earlier in the week regarding their intention to keep him past the Oct. 31 deadline, as the running back explained after the game.

This comes after a contentious summer between Barkley and management in which the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a long-term extension and wound up signing the star rusher to the franchise tag.