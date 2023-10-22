Deshaun Watson Will Start for Browns vs. Seahawks After Exiting Colts Game, HC Says

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was unable to return to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after the first quarter, but that will not affect his status for next week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday's exciting 39-38 victory that Watson will get the start under center against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

Stefanski added that Watson wasn't reinserted into Sunday's game in order to "protect" him. Watson, who had missed the previous two games with a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder, was shaken up after taking a hit from Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, but he cleared concussion protocol. While he didn't re-injure his shoulder, Stefanski felt the need to be cautious.

"I just did not want to put him back out there," Stefanski said. "I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision."

Before exiting the game, Watson completed just one of his five passes for five yards with an interception. He was replaced by veteran backup P.J. Walker, who threw for 178 yards and an interception on 15-of-32 passing but managed to lead Cleveland's game-winning 12-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The win moved the Browns to 4-2, good for second place in the AFC North. If Watson is able to remain healthy going forward, Cleveland will have a solid chance at competing for a division title this season thanks to the team's stout defense, which forced four turnovers on Sunday against Indianapolis.