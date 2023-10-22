X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Calls in Browns-Colts, Steelers-Rams

    Doric SamOctober 22, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    The Indianapolis Colts looked to be on their way to a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a pair of questionable penalties turned around the fortune for both teams.

    With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove deep into Colts territory before quarterback P.J. Walker fumbled the ball after a sack and it was recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. However, Indianapolis cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for illegal contact, giving Cleveland a fresh set of downs.

    A play later, Baker was called for defensive pass interference on what many believed was an uncatchable ball, setting up the Browns at the goal line. Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt eventually scored the game-winning touchdown to give the team a controversial 39-38 victory.

    For the Colts, this wasted a spirited performance by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the loss.

    However, the Colts weren't alone in having controversial calls rob them of a win. The Los Angeles Rams suffered a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a questionable measurement following a run by Kenny Pickett gave Pittsburgh a game-ending first down. Pickett's knee looked to be down before the line to gain, but he benefitted from favorable ball placement:

    NFL @NFL

    After a measurement, Kenny Pickett gets the clutch first down 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/iY7fIfYQC2">pic.twitter.com/iY7fIfYQC2</a>

    NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Calls in Browns-Colts, Steelers-Rams
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Rams had no timeouts at that point in the game and weren't able to challenge the spot. The Steelers kneeled down three times to secure the victory.

    Fans on social media were not happy with how calls by the referees determined the outcomes of two games on Sunday:

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Today is probably the most egregiously poor day for NFL refs that I can remember. They have a tough job, but today was just ridiculous. <a href="https://t.co/OgK1TjDAxQ">pic.twitter.com/OgK1TjDAxQ</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Wild sequence in LA: With 2:12 remaining in the game, Kenny Pickett was clearly short of a first down on 4th and 1. The refs gave him the first down. <br><br>The Rams were out of timeouts, so they CAN'T challenge the spot.<br><br>PIT gets the first and will win. <br><br>The spot was awful. Rams…

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    The Rams just got absolutely hosed by the refs: <br><br>1. Wasn't a pass interference on Witherspoon.<br><br>2. Pickett was short on 4th down. Terrible spot.<br><br>3. Fire Brett Maher.

    Bad Sports Refs @BadSportsRefs

    After a horrible spot*

    Ryan Woodall @WoodyRYW

    Refs literally hand gifted them that win holy

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    That is an inexcusable spot.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    That was an awful spot in this Rams-Steelers game. It wasn't even close to being a first down. This is up there with that QB from Clemson getting tackled in the end zone and refs not calling a safety.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Colts got screwed.<br><br>Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLOfficiating?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLOfficiating</a>

    Damon Amendolara @DamonAmendo

    The defensive penalties on the Colts were atrocious calls by the refs. They were robbed.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Boy, did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> ever get royally screwed this afternoon.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    A brutal defensive penalty call wipes out game sealing takeaway for the Colts.

    Coach Bryan @DrB365

    2 BS penalties on Colts defense on Browns drive. <br><br>Every game in this freakin' league comes down to penalties. <br><br>The drama is no longer in watching the players decide the game. It's come down to whether the officials throw a flag or replay reverse a call. This is HORRIBLE! <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Three <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> takeaways have now been nullified either due to video review or a penalty (2 interceptions, 1 strip sack) <br><br>The Colts have 4 losses when scoring 30+ points over the last 3 seasons, tied with the Lions for most in the NFL, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    legit sick for the Colts<br><br>game of the year contender. and refs make two calls back to back.<br><br>Browns made plays in this game, too.<br><br>but refs gonna ref

    Andy Sweeney @TheOnlySweeney

    What a brutal loss by the Colts. Too many mistakes but in the end they had enough chances on both sides to win. The second penalty on Baker to put the ball at the 1 was garbage. Either way, season swinging loss.

    Willie Beamen's Burner Account @WillieBBurner

    The refs leaving the field after the Colts vs Browns game: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/1AJSsNfAGl">pic.twitter.com/1AJSsNfAGl</a>

    JD1SZN (3-3) go hoosier (2-5) @Bigdawg70colts

    Browns MVP Today <a href="https://t.co/MtFFNfePpe">pic.twitter.com/MtFFNfePpe</a>

    Controversial calls are not surprising in the NFL, but they're harder to deal with when they factor into the outcome of a game. Los Angeles fans and Indianapolis fans have the right to feel like they were robbed on Sunday.

    The Colts will try to regroup before returning to action in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, while the Rams will try to bounce back when they face the Dallas Cowboys.