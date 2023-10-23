5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 294

4 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kamaru Usman's short-notice middleweight debut didn't go the way he planned, but there's no reason to believe he can't make some noise in the division if that's where he intends to stay. We're talking about one of the greatest fighters of all time, after all, and at 36, he probably has a couple of good years left in him.

Our pick for his next opponent is former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker, who is also a former welterweight, is considered one of the greatest fighters in middleweight history, but he is currently riding a shocking loss to Dricus Du Plessis. He'll soon be looking for the opportunity to put that loss behind him, while Usman will no doubt be keen to score his first win in the division.

Whittaker vs. Usman would be a huge fight, even if both are beginning to slow down a bit. They're both greats in their respective divisions, they're both Ultimate Fighter winners, and they're both totally capable of beating the other.