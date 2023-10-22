Falcons' Bijan Robinson 'Wasn't Feeling Like Himself' vs. Bucs, Arthur Smith Says

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson "wasn't feeling like himself" when playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, according to head coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons won 16-13, but Robinson recorded just a single three-yard carry in the final minute of the game.

He received no touches on six snaps through the first half and wasn't much of a factor in the second half.

"As we got through warmups and early on, he wasn't feeling like himself," Smith said after the win, per NBC Sports' Charean Williams. "So, he played, but we weren't going to overdo it. Just being cautious."

Robinson said after the game his "head was hurting," per Fox 5 Atlanta's Miles Garrett.

"I was just trying to see how I was going to feel, on the field, and I was just going down," Robinson said. "So I talked to Coach Smith, and he was like, 'I don't want to risk anything.'"

"Last night, it was feeling weird. Then I woke up just feeling completely out of it. I was just trying to get some medicine, take medicine and everything, so I could be good for the game, but my head was hurting bad, I don't know what was going on."

Smith indicated the Falcons would keep an eye on Robinson's recovery.

"We'll just have to see," Smith said, per Williams. "Monitor it tonight, tomorrow. I'll have a better answer for you tomorrow."

The Week 7 contest was the least active Robinson has been in his rookie season. The No. 8 pick of the 2023 draft headed into Sunday's game with a total of 401 rushing yards on 80 rushing attempts.

Through six games, Robinson had played 301 snaps making up 72 percent of the Falcons' offense. He played a career-high 81 percent of snaps in Week 3, during the Falcons' 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

That decreased to just 15 percent of snaps Sunday.

The rest of the team's rushing offense was split between Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson and Desmond Riddler, who combined to record 37 carries on 153 yards in the victory.