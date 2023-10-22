Bears' Tyson Bagent Wows NFL Fans vs. Raiders with Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo Out

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

No Justin Fields, no problem.

The Chicago Bears fared just fine Sunday without their QB1 as they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12 at Soldier Field behind some impressive play from undrafted rookie signal caller Tyson Bagent.

While the 23-year-old looked rough in his brief stint last week after Fields went out with a thumb injury, he looked comfortable and well-versed against the Raiders in his first career start.

Bagent didn't do anything flashy but he completed 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown pass to D'Onta Foreman in the third quarter. It was the running back's third score of the day in a dominant performance by a typically lethargic Bears' offense.

Bagent managed to out duel veteran backup Brian Hoyer—who was filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo—and looked much more up to the challenge. Hoyer finished with just 129 passing yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

In a season in which Fields has been consistently criticized for not moving the ball well, Bagent appeared to be a breath of fresh air for a Chicago fanbase that has seen a lot of ugly performances this year.

They were happy to throw plenty of praise the rookie's way this week.

Fields' injury is expected to keep him out for at least a couple more weeks, meaning Bagent will continue to get opportunities to shine and keep the Bears in the win column.