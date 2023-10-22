X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bears' Tyson Bagent Wows NFL Fans vs. Raiders with Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo Out

    Francisco RosaOctober 22, 2023

    Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

    No Justin Fields, no problem.

    The Chicago Bears fared just fine Sunday without their QB1 as they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12 at Soldier Field behind some impressive play from undrafted rookie signal caller Tyson Bagent.

    While the 23-year-old looked rough in his brief stint last week after Fields went out with a thumb injury, he looked comfortable and well-versed against the Raiders in his first career start.

    Bagent didn't do anything flashy but he completed 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown pass to D'Onta Foreman in the third quarter. It was the running back's third score of the day in a dominant performance by a typically lethargic Bears' offense.

    Bagent managed to out duel veteran backup Brian Hoyer—who was filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo—and looked much more up to the challenge. Hoyer finished with just 129 passing yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

    In a season in which Fields has been consistently criticized for not moving the ball well, Bagent appeared to be a breath of fresh air for a Chicago fanbase that has seen a lot of ugly performances this year.

    They were happy to throw plenty of praise the rookie's way this week.

    Bears' Tyson Bagent Wows NFL Fans vs. Raiders with Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo Out
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tyson Bagent with his first career TD pass 🔥<br><br>D'onta Foreman has 3 TDs for the day! <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/8vKXBADJm6">pic.twitter.com/8vKXBADJm6</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Tyson Bagent's family couldn't be prouder 🧡 <a href="https://t.co/1otA3afsQw">pic.twitter.com/1otA3afsQw</a>

    NFL Bill @NFL_Bill_

    Justin Fields watching Tyson Bagent take his job <a href="https://t.co/L6zTgDVZcA">pic.twitter.com/L6zTgDVZcA</a>

    A @twan1021

    Tyson Bagent to Justin Fields in the locker room after the game: <a href="https://t.co/OKrpO6TQFV">pic.twitter.com/OKrpO6TQFV</a>

    Le'Vxsione @ElTxjudine

    Justin Fields watching Tyson Bagent <a href="https://t.co/azmjGcOrA2">pic.twitter.com/azmjGcOrA2</a>

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    Surprised they didn't go to O'Connell sooner. Tough loss for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>. On the flip side, Tyson Bagent gets a huge win in his first career start for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>. Smart, solid football from the undrafted D-II kid today. <a href="https://t.co/e2Lmc0KHjo">https://t.co/e2Lmc0KHjo</a>

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    Justin Fields on the sideline watching Tyson Bagent become QB1 right now: <a href="https://t.co/rX80fthaEf">pic.twitter.com/rX80fthaEf</a>

    I🦃 @FieldsToXFL

    UDFA Tyson Bagent vs Raiders (first start):<br>- 72% completion <br>- 162 YD <br>- 1 TD/0 INT<br>- 0.28 EPA/Play<br>- WIN<br><br>First round pick Jordan Love vs Raiders:<br>- 53% completion 😂😂<br>- 182 YD<br>- 0 TD/3 INT 🤣🤣<br>- (-)0.41 EPA/Play 😭😭<br>- LOSS <a href="https://t.co/PTAUR7Y5O6">pic.twitter.com/PTAUR7Y5O6</a>

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    Think about the absolute haul the Bears are gonna get when they trade the Panthers' pick at no. 1 to build around Tyson Bagent.

    Let Ryan Poles Eat @POLESPLSEAT

    Tyson Bagent made Maxx Crosby a non-factor even with a remedial offensive line in front of him because of his pre-snap ability and quick release.<br><br>The run game was open because of his ability to spread the ball around to the sideline quickly, resulting in the defense remaining… <a href="https://t.co/EML8etdcCI">pic.twitter.com/EML8etdcCI</a>

    Let Ryan Poles Eat @POLESPLSEAT

    Tyson Bagent just led an 88 yard, 9 minute drive. As an undrafted rookie. <a href="https://t.co/TlckPJZ1Ku">pic.twitter.com/TlckPJZ1Ku</a>

    Glob Dabolina 🐻🍯 @GlobDabolina

    You can't deny that Tyson Bagent has looked like a machine against the Raiders today. <br><br>Not bad for a Division II UDFA 🐻⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/r3bzwutwd0">pic.twitter.com/r3bzwutwd0</a>

    Harrison Graham @HGrahamNFL

    Tyson Bagent bringing the SWAGGER for the Bears! <a href="https://t.co/a57C33HkoC">pic.twitter.com/a57C33HkoC</a>

    Flexx𝐒𝐳𝐧🧟 @maskedupFlexx

    Justin fields watching Tyson Bagent <a href="https://t.co/S7r81rTSLE">pic.twitter.com/S7r81rTSLE</a>

    Dave @dave_bfr

    No idea what Tyson Bagent will become in the NFL but he definitely belongs. <br><br>Shoutout to him and what he's overcome to get to this moment. <br><br>Very happy for him.

    Joshua Sánchez @jnsanchez

    NFL fans watching Tyson Bagent go 5-5 for 33 yards on the opening touchdown drive: <a href="https://t.co/EwZJp0N29n">pic.twitter.com/EwZJp0N29n</a>

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Tyson Bagent did good work today. Nothing flashy but 8-year careers were built on less

    Johnny @SuperBookUnit

    Where were you when Tyson Bagent saved the city? <a href="https://t.co/bBvHF1mMUT">pic.twitter.com/bBvHF1mMUT</a>

    Mickey 🇨🇦❤️🇮🇱 @ZHAMNOV1245864

    This is what sitting next to your replacement at work looks like.<br>Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent <a href="https://t.co/QJboQ0IwaM">pic.twitter.com/QJboQ0IwaM</a>

    Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI

    D2 QB. <br><br>Undrafted. <br><br>Entered the offseason as the 4th QB on the roster. <br><br>Tyson Bagent, enjoy this W. You earned it. <a href="https://t.co/js5Kyodklx">pic.twitter.com/js5Kyodklx</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Straight outta Shepherd, the Tyson Bagent Era is upon us.

    Fields' injury is expected to keep him out for at least a couple more weeks, meaning Bagent will continue to get opportunities to shine and keep the Bears in the win column.

    Next up for Chicago is matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29.