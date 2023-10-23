3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 7 Loss vs. Bears

1 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

McDaniels made the call to start Hoyer over rookie Aidan O'Connell because of his experience and knowledge of the offense—MCDaniels previously coached Hoyer as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator.



However, that was a poor reason to start a physically-limited 38-year-old who has spent most of his career as a backup.

While Hoyer's knowledge and experience can come in handy off the bench, McDaniels had a full week to prepare his quarterback for the start. That quarterback should have been O'Connell, who started in place of Garoppolo back in Week 4.



While O'Connell did make some mistakes against the Los Angeles Chargers, he gave the offense a fighting chance. With Hoyer at the helm on Sunday, the offense was lifeless. He went 17-of-32 for 129 yards and two interceptions—including a pick-six—before being benched for O'Connell in the fourth quarter.



O'Connell then led Las Vegas to its only touchdown of the game.



Would the Raiders have won with O'Connell under center for all four quarters? Perhaps not, but things couldn't have gone any worse, and Las Vegas would have at least gotten another glimpse of a signal-caller who might still be part of its future.

