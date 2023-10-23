3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 7 Loss vs. Bears

3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 7 Loss vs. BearsOctober 23, 2023
Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders were finding some momentum, they put together a dud of a game against the Chicago Bears.
With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a back injury, Josh McDaniels turned to the experienced hand of quarterback Brian Hoyer. That plan backfired, however, as an already inconsistent offense looked even worse with the 38-year-old under center.
Las Vegas' defense wasn't any better, giving up 323 yards to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent and the Bears offense. It was the Raiders' most lopsided loss since they visited the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and it leaves the team searching for answers in several areas.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the Raiders 30-12 loss to the Bears in Week 7.
Starting Hoyer Was a Mistake
McDaniels made the call to start Hoyer over rookie Aidan O'Connell because of his experience and knowledge of the offense—MCDaniels previously coached Hoyer as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator.
However, that was a poor reason to start a physically-limited 38-year-old who has spent most of his career as a backup.
While Hoyer's knowledge and experience can come in handy off the bench, McDaniels had a full week to prepare his quarterback for the start. That quarterback should have been O'Connell, who started in place of Garoppolo back in Week 4.
While O'Connell did make some mistakes against the Los Angeles Chargers, he gave the offense a fighting chance. With Hoyer at the helm on Sunday, the offense was lifeless. He went 17-of-32 for 129 yards and two interceptions—including a pick-six—before being benched for O'Connell in the fourth quarter.
O'Connell then led Las Vegas to its only touchdown of the game.
Would the Raiders have won with O'Connell under center for all four quarters? Perhaps not, but things couldn't have gone any worse, and Las Vegas would have at least gotten another glimpse of a signal-caller who might still be part of its future.
Going with Hoyer was the "safe" call by McDaniels, and it was the wrong one.
Michael Mayer Continues to Make an Impact
Star receiver Davante Adams made a plea to be more involved in the offense during the week.
"I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I'm not getting it, then that's obviously not according to plan," Adams explained, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed.
Adams was heavily involved, catching seven of 12 targets, but he wasn't able to break through against Chicago and finished with just 57 yards. The Bears put a lot of focus on containing Adams, and it worked.
On a positive note, rookie tight end Michael Mayer continues to make an impact as a secondary target. The Notre Dame product took time to break into the game plan but opened it up with five catches and 75 yards a week ago.
Mayer caught seven of his 13 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. His performance wasn't great enough to lift Las Vegas to victory, but it's great to see the 22-year-old continuing to take advantage of an expanded role.
The Raiders appear to have found a quality starting tight end in Mayer, and fantasy enthusiasts might be able to do the same. Mayer is currently rostered in only 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.
Run Defense Is a Serious Concern
The Raiders' offensive struggles were disheartening, but at least there's reason for hope. While Garoppolo hasn't been great this season, he's won three of his five starts and could spark the offense upon his return.
Las Vegas' inability to contain the Bears' ground attack is much more concerning.
Despite not having starting back Khalil Herbert or rookie Roschon Johnson, Chicago managed to rack up 173 yards and 4.3 yards per carry. D'Onta Foreman led the Bears with 89 yards, two touchdowns and an impressive 5.6 yards-per-carry average.
With the ground game rolling, Chicago was able to wear down Las Vegas' defense while placing minimal pressure on the throwing shoulder of Bagent. It was a successful recipe and one that future opponents may look to emulate.
The Raiders defense had looked like an improving unit coming into Sunday's game. Since the blowout loss to the Bills, Las Vegas had surrendered just over 19 points per game. However, its run defense (4.3 yards per carry allowed) has remained inconsistent.
Poor run defense cost the Raiders in Week 7, and it could be an ongoing issue with teams like the Detroit Lions and New York Giants on the near horizon.