Bijan Robinson's 0 Carries in Falcons vs. Bucs 1H Has Fantasy Football Fans Livid

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Sunday was not a good day to play Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in fantasy.

Robinson recorded zero touches on six snaps through one half of Week 7 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said at halftime that Robinson was "just not feeling that great," per Falcons media's Tori McElhaney, but the running back was still active for the game and surprised many watching along.

Fantasy managers were not impressed with the Falcons' decision to keep Robinson active for the game despite the reported health issue.

The No. 8 pick of the 2023 draft was listed as a top-10 fantasy running back for Week 7 by ESPN, and a top three choice by Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Network.

Fantasy managers with Robinson on their team questioned why the rookie running back was given the chance to block, but not to run the ball.

Robinson headed into Sunday's game with 401 yards on 80 rushing attempts through six starts with the Flacons. He added 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 catches.