    Bijan Robinson's 0 Carries in Falcons vs. Bucs 1H Has Fantasy Football Fans Livid

    Julia StumbaughOctober 22, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Sunday was not a good day to play Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in fantasy.

    Robinson recorded zero touches on six snaps through one half of Week 7 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said at halftime that Robinson was "just not feeling that great," per Falcons media's Tori McElhaney, but the running back was still active for the game and surprised many watching along.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Bijan Robinson at halftime vs. the Buccaneers:<br><br>◽️ 6 snaps<br>◽️ 0 touches<br><br>0.0 fantasy points. <a href="https://t.co/i8ReFQpvFf">pic.twitter.com/i8ReFQpvFf</a>

    PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

    Bijan Robinson 1st half stats:<br><br>🥶 0 Carries<br>🥶 0 Yards<br>🥶 0 PPR Points <a href="https://t.co/KeonZB9ga6">pic.twitter.com/KeonZB9ga6</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bijan Robinson fantasy managers trying to figure out why he doesn't have a single carry or reception in the first half <a href="https://t.co/Me0FraQ7uV">pic.twitter.com/Me0FraQ7uV</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Arthur Smith MUST be playing against Bijan Robinson in fantasy today

    Alex Caruso @AlexCaruso

    D'Onta Foreman: 30 Fantasy Points <br><br>Bijan Robinson: 0 Fantasy Points<br><br>NFL Script Writers are on something today

    Fantasy managers were not impressed with the Falcons' decision to keep Robinson active for the game despite the reported health issue.

    DJ Martinez @DJMartinez06

    Would've been great to know before the game started maybe??

    Atef @AboutToRatioU

    Then why make him active 💀

    Dave Heilman @DynastyDorks

    Arthur Smith to your fantasy team <a href="https://t.co/XFIJQaa7Vb">pic.twitter.com/XFIJQaa7Vb</a>

    Hunter Haas @NFLDraftHaas

    Yeah I don't feel that well either <br><br>-every Bijan Robinson fantasy football owner <a href="https://t.co/AYQz8MaM6t">https://t.co/AYQz8MaM6t</a>

    Tommy Castor @TweetsFromTommy

    I'm not feeling all that great knowing most of my bets and a couple of my fantasy teams all hinge on Bijan, so… <a href="https://t.co/FBjAAPVg7J">https://t.co/FBjAAPVg7J</a>

    Trevor Wingerter @TrevorWinger840

    Wish I would of know bijan was "feeling unwell" before starting him in fantasy

    🦊👑 @andrewgasho71

    Hey Arthur thanks for letting us know bijan is sick at halftime! Gives me plenty of time to adjust my fantasy lineup

    J.G Wentworth @SulPHur5

    Bijan bout to make me lose my fantasy matchup this week 😖

    DuuuvalVA @JustinKopcho

    Bijan Robinson not being on an injury report and not receiving a single touch probably just gave Vegas at least a million dollars

    Kevin Jason @KevinJa40196693

    If Bijan Robinson is sick then why wasn't he on the injury report? You know how many people have money on this stuff and he has zero touches! <a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a>

    futuristicmikec @futuristicmikec

    I'm gonna lose because Bijan Robinson has a stomach ache this is unreal

    Wes Ferrell @TheNotoriousNUB

    Raise your hand if you are gonna lose money because of Bijan Robinson not playing. ✋🏻

    The No. 8 pick of the 2023 draft was listed as a top-10 fantasy running back for Week 7 by ESPN, and a top three choice by Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Network.

    Fantasy managers with Robinson on their team questioned why the rookie running back was given the chance to block, but not to run the ball.

    Matty Nice @SirMatthewII

    Arthur Smith logic: "Bijan isn't feeling well so he's only going to block on 3rd down now when we know they'll blitz."

    Fantasy Culture Podcast @FFballCulture

    So wait.. Bijan isn't feeling so great but you bring him into block but not run the ball on the 1? ….. I'm confuzzled.

    Chris OBrien @chrisobee21

    Bijan must be healthy because they are using him to block out there… so confusing

    Connor @serra_con2001

    If bijan was actually sick enough to not be able to catch or run the ball, why is he out there to block and run decoys? Explain that shit to me Arthur smith

    Robinson headed into Sunday's game with 401 yards on 80 rushing attempts through six starts with the Flacons. He added 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 catches.

    Fantasy owners should keep a close eyes on Falcons news reports to determine Robinson's Week 8 status ahead of Atlanta's contest against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.