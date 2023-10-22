X

NBA

    Zach Collins, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $35M Contract Extension Ahead of 2023 NBA Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 6: Zach Collins #23 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball before the game against the Houston Rockets on January 6, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $35 million extension with big man Zach Collins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Collins was due to be a free agent after the 2023-24 NBA season. San Antonio also worked proactively to sign Devin Vassell to a five-year, $135 million extension with him approaching the end of his rookie deal.

