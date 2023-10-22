Zach Collins, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $35M Contract Extension Ahead of 2023 NBA Season

Zach Collins, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $35M Contract Extension Ahead of 2023 NBA SeasonOctober 22, 2023
Photos by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images
The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $35 million extension with big man Zach Collins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Collins was due to be a free agent after the 2023-24 NBA season. San Antonio also worked proactively to sign Devin Vassell to a five-year, $135 million extension with him approaching the end of his rookie deal.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
