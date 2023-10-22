X

    Terrell Suggs on Ravens' Ring of Honor Induction: 'Priceless. It's Very Humbling'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) watches a replay on the scoreboard during the NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on August 20, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Terrell Suggs reflected on his 16-year run with the Baltimore Ravens as he prepares to be inducted into their Ring of Honor.

    "I love the fact that what they say now is you get to smell your flowers," he said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The city really embraced me. When I'm there, they still call me 'Sizzle.' They still treat me like I'm on the team. I had that kind of, you're a 'Raven for life' feeling. That's priceless. It's very humbling."

