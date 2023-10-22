Terrell Suggs on Ravens' Ring of Honor Induction: 'Priceless. It's Very Humbling'

Terrell Suggs reflected on his 16-year run with the Baltimore Ravens as he prepares to be inducted into their Ring of Honor.

"I love the fact that what they say now is you get to smell your flowers," he said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The city really embraced me. When I'm there, they still call me 'Sizzle.' They still treat me like I'm on the team. I had that kind of, you're a 'Raven for life' feeling. That's priceless. It's very humbling."