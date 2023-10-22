Terrell Suggs on Ravens' Ring of Honor Induction: 'Priceless. It's Very Humbling'October 22, 2023
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Terrell Suggs reflected on his 16-year run with the Baltimore Ravens as he prepares to be inducted into their Ring of Honor.
"I love the fact that what they say now is you get to smell your flowers," he said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The city really embraced me. When I'm there, they still call me 'Sizzle.' They still treat me like I'm on the team. I had that kind of, you're a 'Raven for life' feeling. That's priceless. It's very humbling."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.