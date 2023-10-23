The 8 Biggest Disappointments of the NHL Season Early On

5 of 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning started this season with All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy sidelined for eight to 10 weeks due to back surgery. Meanwhile, goal-scoring captain Steven Stamkos missed two games due to a lower-body injury. Those factors contributed to their 2-2-2 record during their first six games of the season.

Adjusting to the absence of two major core players would be difficult for any club. However, those aren't the main reasons behind the Lightning's pedestrian record. On Oct. 16, the Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo A. Encina pointed out that they gave up a league-leading 111 shots through their first three games, allowing 37 per game.

Encina also noted that they allowed 28 more shots on goal than they produced (83), meaning they spent more time in their own zone than in their opponent's. That would in part account for why their 3.33 goals-per-game average is considerably lower than their 4.00 goals-against per game through their first six games.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are trying to make do with inexperienced goaltenders Jonas Johansson and Matt Tomkins. Vasilevskiy's absence highlights how much of the Lightning's defensive failings he covered up as their roster was steadily depleted in recent years due to salary-cap constraints.

The Lightning still possess plenty of core talent with forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov and defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev. Stamkos recently returned to action, and Vasilevskiy is expected to return in December. It would be foolish to write them off because of a sputtering early-season performance.