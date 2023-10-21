X

    Justin Gaethje Says He's 'Next' After Islam Makhachev Beats Volkanovski at UFC 294

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 21, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Gaethje interacts with fans during a Q&A session after the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena on September 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Justin Gaethje wants a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev after he successfully defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 on Saturday.

    Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje

    I'm next

    Makhachev cruised to victory via TKO at 3:06 of Round 1 after landing a clean head kick and issuing a fierce ground-and-pound attack versus the featherweight champion.

    UFC @ufc

    ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST KNOCKED OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI 😱😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC294?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC294</a> <a href="https://t.co/g4bsINLcKM">pic.twitter.com/g4bsINLcKM</a>

    Gaethje, who is ranked as the No. 2 contender for the lightweight belt, is the highest-ranking competitor in his division who hasn't faced Makhachev just yet.

    Former champion Charles Oliveira, currently ranked as the No. 1 contender, previously fell to Makhachev via second-round submission in Oct. 2022.

    He was supposed to face Makhachev in a rematch Saturday, but an injury (deep cut above his right eyebrow) suffered during an October 9 sparring session forced him out of the fight.

    Gaethje may want that title shot, but it appears UFC president Dana White believes Oliveira deserves another chance more.

    Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu

    🚨 | Dana White says Charles Oliveira is most deserving of the next UFC title shot vs. Islam Makhachev <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC294?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC294</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rd6dxkAXc7">pic.twitter.com/Rd6dxkAXc7</a>

    Regardless of who faces Makhachev next, it's clear the champion is pound-for-pound one of the world's top fighters. He's on a 13-game match streak that has boosted his professional record to 25-1. Makhachev has won 11 fights via submission and another five by knockout. Six of his last seven wins have ended via submission or knockout as well.

    He entered Saturday as the UFC's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter, but he'll probably move up a spot after taking down Volkanovski (ranked No. 2) for a second time.

    Gaethje is an accomplished fighter in his own right, though, with a lifetime record of 25-4 (20 knockouts). He's enjoyed a great 2023 with wins over Rafael Fiziev via majority decision and Dustin Poirier by second-round knockout. The case against Gaethje, though, is that he lost to Oliveira by first-round submission in May 2022.

    We'll see what transforms as far as Makhachev's next fight goes, but for now, the lightweight champion stays atop his lofty perch after another dominant win.