World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

A potential Justin Verlander-versus-Zack Wheeler showdown is the best possible World Series pitching matchup that could happen.

Verlander is the most successful pitcher on any of the four LCS staffs, while Wheeler has arguably been the best starter in baseball during the postseason.

The pair of right-handed hurlers did not face off in the 2022 World Series. Verlander opposed Aaron Nola in Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard in Game 5. Wheeler started Game 2 versus Framber Valdez.

Verlander and Wheeler should line up to face each other, if Houston and Philadelphia lock in a World Series rematch, because of their respective schedules.

Verlander started ALCS Game 5 on Friday and Dusty Baker will be reluctant to bring him back on short rest, even if the Astros reside in a tough spot.

Wheeler will pitch Saturday's NLCS Game 5, which would put him in line to open the World Series in six days' time.

Verlander owns the most World Series starts of any player left in the postseason with nine. He pitched at least five innings in eight of those appearances.

Wheeler struck out 59 batters in his 54.2 career postseason innings. He allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine playoff appearances.