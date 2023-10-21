World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching MatchupsOctober 21, 2023
The four LCS participants possess a collection of starting pitchers who could form some fascinating matchups in the World Series.
A potential rematch between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies carries the most intrigue of the four potential World Series contests.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will try to upset that potential rematch behind strong pitching performances of their own to close out the NLCS and ALCS.
Two potential Game 7s could stand in the way of setting up some dream pitching showdowns in the World Series.
All four managers have been aggressive in their pitching staff usages and that might mix up the rotation order ahead of Friday's World Series opener.
World Series Schedule
Game 1: Friday, October 27
Game 2: Saturday, October 28
Game 3: Monday, October 30
Game 4: Tuesday, October 31
Game 5: Wednesday, November 1 (if necessary)
Game 6: Friday, November 3 (if necessary)
Game 7: Saturday, November 4 (if necessary)
Game times TBD, All games broadcast on Fox.
Justin Verlander vs. Zack Wheeler
A potential Justin Verlander-versus-Zack Wheeler showdown is the best possible World Series pitching matchup that could happen.
Verlander is the most successful pitcher on any of the four LCS staffs, while Wheeler has arguably been the best starter in baseball during the postseason.
The pair of right-handed hurlers did not face off in the 2022 World Series. Verlander opposed Aaron Nola in Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard in Game 5. Wheeler started Game 2 versus Framber Valdez.
Verlander and Wheeler should line up to face each other, if Houston and Philadelphia lock in a World Series rematch, because of their respective schedules.
Verlander started ALCS Game 5 on Friday and Dusty Baker will be reluctant to bring him back on short rest, even if the Astros reside in a tough spot.
Wheeler will pitch Saturday's NLCS Game 5, which would put him in line to open the World Series in six days' time.
Verlander owns the most World Series starts of any player left in the postseason with nine. He pitched at least five innings in eight of those appearances.
Wheeler struck out 59 batters in his 54.2 career postseason innings. He allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine playoff appearances.
A Verlander-Wheeler Game 1 matchup could be a pitching showdown for the ages, and one we could see again in Game 5 if the rotations align that way.
Max Scherzer vs. Aaron Nola
Max Scherzer last pitched in the World Series in 2019 against Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.
The veteran right-hander was acquired by the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline to get the franchise to the Fall Classic and win the most important games.
Scherzer might have to pick up an ALCS victory before he thinks about the World Series. He could be Texas' Game 7 starter, if the ALCS gets that far.
If Texas advances, Scherzer would not pitch until World Series Game 2 at the earliest. That could set up him against Aaron Nola.
A Scherzer-Nola matchup would pit one of the most sought after pitchers from this year's trade deadline against a hurler who could be the most coveted free agent this offseason.
Nola will be looking for a better World Series start in 2023, if the Phillies win the NLCS, since he did not make it out of the fifth inning in either Fall Classic appearance in 2022.
Nola allowed just two earned runs over 18.2 innings this postseason. He will get the ball again in Monday's NLCS Game 6 in a potential pennant-clinching scenario.
The Phillies right-hander matched up against Verlander in the last World Series, and he could face another legendary arm this time around.