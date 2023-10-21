Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski's Next Best Fights After UFC 294 Results

1 of 2

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Islam Makhachev has made it known that he would like to pursue a second belt. A move up to welterweight might be on the horizon.

That's become par for the course for a lot of champions. It's really easy to sell a fight against two champions and there's a certain amount of respect and greatness that comes with being a two-division champion.

But the time for Makhachev to make that move hasn't come quite yet. Volkanovski's pursuit is a great example. The featherweight champion has chased a second title but it came after he had convincingly run through multiple contenders in his division.

Makhachev hasn't done that. The reality is that his only two title defenses have come against Volkanovski who doesn't actually have signature wins as a lightweight.

At the very least, he needs to stick around and fight one more 155-pounder. Charles Oliveira made some sense. That was supposed to be the fight on Saturday until a cut forced Oliveira off the card.

However, Makhachev already beat him to win the title with a second-round submission so it's not the end of the world if they don't run it back.