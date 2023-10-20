Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Ravens, See Bigger Workload

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions don't plan to ease Jahmyr Gibbs back into things when he returns from his hamstring injury on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Friday the rookie running back will play in Week 7, adding he's "going to need to take the load" of the work out of the backfield.

Gibbs was a late addition to Detroit's injury report prior to the team's Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. He suffered a hamstring injury during the final practice of the week.

The injury has kept Gibbs out of the past two games against the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

One reason the Lions will be counting on Gibbs is because David Montgomery, who has started all five games he's played, seems unlikely to go on Sunday. He hasn't practiced this week due to injured rib cartilage.

Campbell told reporters on Monday that Montgomery will be out "for a little bit." Backup running back Craig Reynolds is also on the injury report this week with hamstring and toe injuries. He was limited in Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday's session.

There are no other running backs on Detroit's active roster. Mohamed Ibrahim and Devine Ozigbo are on the practice squad and would have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play against the Ravens.

There would seem to be a significant risk for the Lions in asking Gibbs to take on a heavy workload coming off a hamstring injury. He's only been on the field for more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in one of the four games he played prior to the injury.

Selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Gibbs is off to a slow start this season. He has 249 yards from scrimmage with no touchdowns on 53 touches so far.