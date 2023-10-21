Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPROctober 21, 2023
The flex spot in fantasy football offers flexibility in your weekly lineup, since multiple positions—typically, running back, wide receiver and tight end—can be slotted in there.
Still, the position label doesn't quite capture its importance. Difference-maker might be more fitting, since this spot can be the one that separates winners from losers.
Most NFL quarterbacks put up at least halfway decent numbers—the ones rostered in most fantasy leagues, at least—so you and your opponent could see similar stats from that position. Conversely, kickers and defense rarely have major outputs, so that's likely close to a push more often than not.
Your key to fantasy success, then, often boils down to your flex position production. So, let's maximize that production for Week 7, shall we? To do that, we'll lay out our weekly rankings at each spot for point-per-reception leagues, then highlight a sleeper in case you're in need of a streamer.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at MIN)
2. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at PHI)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)
5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. ARI)
6. Josh Jacobs, LV (at CHI)
7. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)
8. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TB)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (at DEN)
10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)
11. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. CLE)
12. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at BAL)
13. James Cook, BUF (at NE)
14. Jerome Ford, CLE (at IND)
15. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)
16. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. SF)
17. Rachaad White, TB (vs. ATL)
18. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. GB)
19. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at NYG)
20. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at LAR)
Sleeper: Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. GB)
McLaughlin's limited workload dips his fantasy floor, but his ceiling remains strong. He has fewer than 30 touches and still has close to 250 scrimmage yards with three scores. He is a threat to go the distance just about any time the ball comes his way.
"Among 53 qualifying backs, he ranks second in explosive run rate, fourth in missed tackles forced per attempt and second in yards after contact per attempt," FantasyPros' Derek Brown noted. "He is lightning in a bottle."
The Packers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo. McLaughlin could make his presence felt in this matchup.
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PIT)
3. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIA)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at BAL)
6. Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC)
7. Davante Adams, LV (at CHI)
8. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ARI)
9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at PHI)
10. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PIT)
11. Marquise Brown, ARI (at SEA)
12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at MIN)
13. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIA)
14. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. ARI)
15. Deebo Samuel, SF (at MIN)
16. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. LV)
17. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. DET)
18. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. SF)
19. Amari Cooper, CLE (at IND)
20. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. CLE)
Sleeper: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. ARI)
It's been a slow start for Seattle's rookie first-rounder, but maybe that was always bound to be the case. After all, the Seahawks already have two talented receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, plus Smith-Njigba was forced to play catchup when he fractured his wrist in the preseason.
However, he had his most productive outing combing out of Seattle's Week 5 bye, catching four of his five targets for 48 yards. Those numbers don't blow you away, but they perhaps set the stage for better days ahead.
Like maybe this Sunday. Metcalf will be a game-time decision due to hip and rib injuries, so it's possible Smith-Njigba gets a bigger role than ever. Plus, this is a great matchup against an Arizona defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. SF)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (at BAL)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIA)
6. George Kittle, SF (at MIN)
7. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. WAS)
8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at TB)
9. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. LV)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NYG)
Sleeper: Luke Musgrave, GB (at DEN)
Searching for a sleeper tight end might be the actual definition of grasping at straws, but this could have some traction.
Musgrave may not have scored a touchdown or topped 50 receiving yards yet, but it sure feels like a big game is coming. He has at least seven targets in two of his last three contests, and he hauled in six catches apiece in those games.
Denver's defense has been the most generous to fantasy tight ends, so this could be the week in which everything falls into place for the rookie second-rounder.