Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The flex spot in fantasy football offers flexibility in your weekly lineup, since multiple positions—typically, running back, wide receiver and tight end—can be slotted in there.

Still, the position label doesn't quite capture its importance. Difference-maker might be more fitting, since this spot can be the one that separates winners from losers.

Most NFL quarterbacks put up at least halfway decent numbers—the ones rostered in most fantasy leagues, at least—so you and your opponent could see similar stats from that position. Conversely, kickers and defense rarely have major outputs, so that's likely close to a push more often than not.