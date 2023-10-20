MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 20 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 20 ScheduleOctober 20, 2023
Three of the four LCS participants have won two straight games in their respective series.
The Houston Astros achieved that feat to move level with the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.
The Astros should feel like they are the favorite to win the series now that they can turn to Justin Verlander to take an advantage over their in-state rival.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are the only team that has not won in two in a row in the LCS round.
Ketel Marte's walkoff single won a low-scoring NLCS Game 3. Arizona will try to ride the momentum into Game 4.
A victory for either the D-Backs or the Philadelphia Phillies may come with a good amount of runs because both teams are expected to dig deep into their bullpens.
October 20 Playoff Schedule
ALCS Game 5: Houston at Texas (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1) (Series tied 2-2)
NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia at Arizona (8:07 p.m. ET, TBS, Max) (Philadelphia leads series 2-1)
Houston Going for Road Sweep in ALCS
Houston displayed the mettle of a reigning World Series champion by winning two straight games on the road to level the ALCS.
The Astros matched the Rangers' offensive firepower from Games 1 and 2 and received some solid pitching to keep Texas' bats at bay.
Houston now has the opportunity to win two of three games with Verlander, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier on the mound.
Dusty Baker's team has to like its chances with Verlander on the hill in Game 5. He threw 6.2 solid innings in Game 1. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits.
Verlander did not receive run support in Game 1, as Jordan Montgomery shut down the Astros lineup in his 6.1-inning appearance.
Houston's lineup is in much better form entering Game 5 than it was in Game 1, and if it provides Verlander with the necessary run support, it could ride him to a three-game sweep inside Globe Life Field.
Bats Should Wake Up in NLCS
The D-Backs and Phillies should plate plenty of runs in NLCS Game 4.
Both teams are attempting to bridge the gap to their aces with a heavy load of bullpen pitchers.
The Phillies will start with Cristopher Sanchez, who has not made an appearance since September 30.
Sanchez went into the seventh inning in two of his five September starts, but he may not be as stretched out as he was in the regular season since he has not pitched in 20 days.
The Phillies could mix-and-match their bullpen arms in the latter innings to back up Sanchez.
Arizona is committed to a full bullpen game with Joe Mantiply acting as the opener. The left-handed hurler was chosen so that he could face Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the first inning.
Mantiply and the Arizona bullpen allowed seven earned runs in the series. Philadelphia could feast on some of those pitchers to produce something similar to the 15 runs it earned in the first two games at Citizens Bank Park.
Arizona produced the third-best OPS against left-handed pitching in the regular season. Friday could be the perfect time for its bats to wake up against a starter on long rest.
Game 4 has the best chance of any remaining NLCS game to be high scoring since both teams have their top arms lined up for the Games 5, 6, and 7.