MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 20 Schedule

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The D-Backs and Phillies should plate plenty of runs in NLCS Game 4.

Both teams are attempting to bridge the gap to their aces with a heavy load of bullpen pitchers.

The Phillies will start with Cristopher Sanchez, who has not made an appearance since September 30.

Sanchez went into the seventh inning in two of his five September starts, but he may not be as stretched out as he was in the regular season since he has not pitched in 20 days.

The Phillies could mix-and-match their bullpen arms in the latter innings to back up Sanchez.

Arizona is committed to a full bullpen game with Joe Mantiply acting as the opener. The left-handed hurler was chosen so that he could face Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the first inning.

Mantiply and the Arizona bullpen allowed seven earned runs in the series. Philadelphia could feast on some of those pitchers to produce something similar to the 15 runs it earned in the first two games at Citizens Bank Park.

Arizona produced the third-best OPS against left-handed pitching in the regular season. Friday could be the perfect time for its bats to wake up against a starter on long rest.