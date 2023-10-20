Phillies' Rob Thomson on G3 Loss: 'Gotta Dust Yourself off and Come Back Tomorrow'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson isn't sweating his team's walk-off loss in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Thomson spoke to reporters after the 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, saying his team needs to "dust [themselves] off and come back tomorrow."

Ketel Marte hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Diamondbacks their first NLCS victory since 2001.

The Phillies dominated the first two games of the series by a combined score of 15-3 and remain an overwhelming favorite to advance to their second straight World Series. The Diamondbacks were an underwhelming 84-78 during the regular season and rank among the most unlikely teams to ever make an LDS.

Arizona's hero Thursday night, Brandon Pfaadt, was also among the most unlikely in recent memory. Pfaadt struck out nine and gave up only two hits over 5.2 innings of shutout baseball after going 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 1.41 WHIP during the regular season. Even giving Pfaadt the ball in such a high-leverage situation was considered a risk and he was surprisingly brilliant in a head-to-head duel with Ranger Suarez.