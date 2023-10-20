Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte After Walk-Off Hit vs. Phillies: 'That's the Player I Am'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Ketel Marte put the Arizona Diamondbacks on his back when they needed it most, and, to hear him tell it, he was just doing what he does.

"That's the player I am," he said when discussing his walk-off hit in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "I'm not surprised."

Marte went 3-for-5 for Arizona, and his three hits matched Philadelphia's entire total.

That is a credit to starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who struck out nine and didn't allow a single run in 5.2 innings of work. He left when the game was tied at zero, and it looked like the Phillies were going to seize a commanding 3-0 advantage in the series when Bryce Harper scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning for the contest's first run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it up in the bottom of that frame with an RBI double, Arizona's bullpen shut down the visitors the rest of the way and Marte delivered with the game on the line.

Marte had two hits in a 10-0 loss in Game 2 and was a rare bright spot for the Diamondbacks, so he had some individual momentum coming into Arizona's first home game of the series.

The question now is whether the Diamondbacks can build on their own momentum after finally getting a win. They managed just five total runs in the first three games of the series, and the offense is going to need to be much better if they are going to come back against the Phillies' lineup.

Scoring fewer than two runs per game is a recipe for a loss against a group that includes Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and more, even if Arizona managed to escape with a win on Thursday.