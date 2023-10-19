Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Addresses NFL Trade Rumors: 'I Block All That Out'

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's name has been in NFL trade rumors for two years, but the four-year veteran told reporters Thursday that he blocks out that noise.

"I block all that out, man," Jeudy said (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

"I know how my coaches feel about me. I know how my teammates feel about me. All these people that got their opinions are outsiders that have never been in the locker room, never seen me practice, never seen how this s--t really operates, so everybody that's outside, I just ignore them, because they don't know what really be going on for real."

Jeudy is under contract with the Broncos for one more year after Denver picked up his fifth-year option, but a teardown appears to have started with the team struggling through a 1-5 start.

The Broncos have already parted ways with veteran defensive players Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, and Jeudy and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton are both reportedly available, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This has been a very quiet year for Jeudy, who has caught just 20 passes for 222 yards and no touchdowns through five games.

It's a far cry from 2022, when he managed to catch 67 passes for 972 yards and six scores despite playing on a dysfunctional offense that finished last in scoring.

This year's Broncos team is doing better in that regard under new head coach Sean Payton (No. 17), but Jeudy hasn't fared particularly well.

With the Broncos' season already on the brink, a trade might be best for both sides. Denver can build for the future, while Jeudy can get a fresh start in a place where he can possibly realize the tremendous potential analysts saw in him out of Alabama.