    Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Talks Steve Smith Beef After Viral Thursday Night Football Video

    Adam WellsOctober 19, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
    Perry Knotts/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy addressed his ongoing feud with former Pro Bowler and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jeudy explained he has "no hate" toward Smith but didn't appreciate he said one thing publicly on television and tried to act differently toward him when the cameras weren't around.

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Jeudy II: "And I would have listened to what he had to say. Where I'm from, if somebody talked bad about you, you don't go to them in person and try to act friendly toward them … I have no hate towards Steve Smith. He was a good player. ...

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Juedy IV: "but at the same time, I know somebody talked bad about me, I told him what it is and moved on from there. He went and took it to the media stuff and made it bigger than what it needed to be.'' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a>

