Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Talks Steve Smith Beef After Viral Thursday Night Football Video

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Talks Steve Smith Beef After Viral Thursday Night Football VideoOctober 19, 2023
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy addressed his ongoing feud with former Pro Bowler and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jeudy explained he has "no hate" toward Smith but didn't appreciate he said one thing publicly on television and tried to act differently toward him when the cameras weren't around.
Mike Klis @mikeklis
Juedy IV: "but at the same time, I know somebody talked bad about me, I told him what it is and moved on from there. He went and took it to the media stuff and made it bigger than what it needed to be.'' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.