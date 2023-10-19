Phillies Fans Buy NLCS Game 3 Tickets to Prevent Diamondbacks Fans From Attending

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans are not planning on letting the fact that Game 3 of the NLCS takes place in Arizona stop them from getting home-field advantage.

Phillies fans are reserving seats at Chase Field just to keep Diamondbacks fans out of them, according to PhillyVoice's Shamus Clancy.

Tickets to Thursday's Game 3 at Chase Field are currently selling for $19 each with fees on SeatGeek.

In contrast, if the series makes it back to Citizens Bank Park for Game 6 in Philadelphia, fans will pay more than $300 for standing-room-only tickets.

After a 5-3 win and 10-0 blowout in Games 1 and 2, the Phillies hold a 2-0 series lead.

The Diamondbacks ranked 20th in the MLB with an average attendance of approximately 24,000 during the 2023 season, according to ESPN.

This isn't the first time the Diamondbacks have been called out for small crowds at Chase Field. Fewer than 13,000 fans attended a Thursday night game on September 6 as Arizona was fighting for a National League Wild Card spot.

Although the Arizona Republic's Jeremy Cluff noted there was a Drake concert in the area on the same night, giving some explanation for the light crowd, Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria said the team noticed the empty seats.

"I think in the dugout, obviously, guys were trying to create some energy and some feel," Longoria said after that night's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies, per the Arizona Republic's Theo Mackie. "Some of that can be, and I'm not saying this to knock the fans, but when there's not that many people in the building, it tends to feel a little bit dead, too.

"And I don't think that has anything to do with the way the team in the dugout felt. It's just that, sometimes, when it's quiet in here, it feels a little bit more dead than it actually is. And some of that is on us to be able to bring that energy."