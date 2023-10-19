Shares of Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle's Childhood Home to Sell for $7 at Auction

Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

Mickey Mantle wore No. 7 while leading the New York Yankees to seven World Series wins.

Now fans will be able to buy a share of his boyhood house for seven dollars.

Up to 47,000 shares in the Commerce Comet's family property in Commerce, Oklahoma are being auctioned to the public for $7 apiece by collectibles investment platform Rally.

The auction begins October 27.

This is the first time Rally has attempted to put together a "fractional ownership deal" for real estate, ESPN's Sara Coello and Dan Hajducky reported.

Rally is considering converting the property into a museum as well as other possible changes, including renting out the property for overnight stays or selling parts as collectibles, per Coello and Hajducky.

Up to 150 investors can already purchase a piece of the tin barn that served as a backstop when Mantle's father and grandfather pitched to him in the yard, according to Rally's website.

Mantle spent 18 seasons with the Yankees between 1951 and 1968 and trails only Derek Jeter for the most plate appearances (9,910) in franchise history. He appeared in 12 World Series and holds the World Series records in home runs (18), RBIs (40) and runs scored (42).