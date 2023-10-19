Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes and Top Fighter Ratings Revealed for UFC 5

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of the release of EA Sports UFC 5 on Oct. 27, the first batch of fighter ratings were unveiled on Thursday.

The top fighters in each division are as follows:

Men's Heavyweight: Jon Jones (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Welterweight: George St Pierre (legacy) (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagamedov (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (5 stars out of 5)

Men's Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley (4.5 stars out of 5)

Men's Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (4.5 stars out of 5)

Women's Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (5 stars out of 5)

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (5 stars out of 5)

Women's Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (legacy) (5 stars out of 5)

An early look at Career Mode was also revealed:

The fifth installment of the EA Sports UFC franchise is set to bring "unrivaled graphics upgrades, all-new damage systems and more new features that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion."

Players will be able to choose from a vast roster of fighters from the past and present, and there is also a deluxe edition that features Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee and more.