X

    Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes and Top Fighter Ratings Revealed for UFC 5

    Doric SamOctober 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - March 5: Jon Jones at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.(Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ahead of the release of EA Sports UFC 5 on Oct. 27, the first batch of fighter ratings were unveiled on Thursday.

    The top fighters in each division are as follows:

    Men's Heavyweight: Jon Jones (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Welterweight: George St Pierre (legacy) (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagamedov (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley (4.5 stars out of 5)

    Men's Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (4.5 stars out of 5)

    Women's Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (5 stars out of 5)

    Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (5 stars out of 5)

    Women's Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (legacy) (5 stars out of 5)

    Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes and Top Fighter Ratings Revealed for UFC 5
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    An early look at Career Mode was also revealed:

    The fifth installment of the EA Sports UFC franchise is set to bring "unrivaled graphics upgrades, all-new damage systems and more new features that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion."

    Players will be able to choose from a vast roster of fighters from the past and present, and there is also a deluxe edition that features Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee and more.

    Those who pre-order the deluxe edition will get three days of early access before the game's official release.