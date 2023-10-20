5 NHL Players Set to Take a Step Back in 2023-24

5 of 5

There might not have been a bigger surprise in the NHL last year than Andrei Kuzmenko's performance in Vancouver.

He burst onto the scene as a free agent from the KHL and immediately became an impact scorer, potting 39 goals and 74 total points in 81 games in his first year in North America.

Even if the Canucks had some reasonably high expectations for him to be a strong producer, nobody in their wildest dreams was expecting him to score that many goals or produce that many points.

The stunning performance resulted in him getting a two-year, $11 million contract extension during the season.

It is really difficult to figure out what a reasonable expectation should be for him because he is already 27 years old and has only played one full season in the NHL. But it was a great season! It was also probably an unsustainably good one.

Why?

Well, if you have been paying attention to the other entries here, it mostly comes down to the percentages. In Kuzmenko's case, those percentages were outrageous.

He scored on a league-leading 27(!) percent of his shots during the 2022-23 season, a number that was not only the highest mark in the league but also the highest mark of any player in a single season (minimum 40 games played) since the start of the 2005-06 campaign.

The other players at the top of that list with him are not exactly a who's who of the NHL's best and most consistent goal-scorers over that time. It is such a laughably high number that no reasonable person could conclude that he'll come close to matching that performance again.

The truly concerning thing is that he only averaged 1.77 shots on goal per game, so there was not a big shot volume happening there to help make up for any inevitable regression that might happen. Even if he shot at a 14 percent rate, which is still far above the league average, that would have only resulted in 20 goals given his shot rate.

A 10 percent rate would have resulted in 14 goals.

Of course, some players can maintain higher shooting percentages because of their skill, shot locations, the system they play in or who they play alongside. But every piece of recent NHL history suggests that nobody maintains that high of a rate.

Unless Kuzmenko does something to dramatically increase his shot volume this season, the Canucks and their fans should probably be looking at something closer to a 20- or maybe 25-goal season from him.