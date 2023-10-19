TMZ: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Buys $5M Kansas City Mansion Amid Taylor Swift Relationship

MEGA/GC Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly upgrading his living situation.

The eight-time Pro Bowler bought a new mansion in Kansas City, per TMZ. Kelce reportedly bought the home for just under $6 million in a gated community with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 16,000 square feet.

Amenities reportedly include a pool with a waterfall, a tennis and pickleball court and a mini golf course.

TMZ reported that the decision to buy the new house is related to the new attention the tight end is receiving since his involvement with superstar musician Taylor Swift. His former residence was too accessible and the upgrade comes to provide more privacy to himself and his guests.

Swift has attended several Chiefs games throughout the season. The two have also been spotted out together multiple times, including last weekend when Swift was seen in New York with Kelce.