Video: Sting Announces Retirement; Final Match Will Be at AEW Revolution 2024

Video: Sting Announces Retirement; Final Match Will Be at AEW Revolution 2024October 19, 2023
Time is limited for fans to see legendary wrestler Sting in action.
The 64-year-old announced at AEW Dynamite Wednesday that he would be retiring following AEW Revolution in 2024.
"My very first match with AEW was Revolution 2021 and my very last match will be Revolution 2024," Sting said. "The only thing for sure about Sting, about my retirement for 2024 is... for sure."
Sting, who's real name is Steve Borden, has been wrestling professionally since 1985 when he was known as Flash. He participated in the Continental Wrestling Association, Universal Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and WWE before joining AEW in 2020.
He notably originally retired in 2016 when he was with WWE but he was clear that this retirement would be final.
The date for AEW Revolution in 2024 is not yet known but the event typically happens in late winter or early spring. This means that wrestling fans will have one more opportunity to see the wrestling Hall of Famer and pay respects to his career.