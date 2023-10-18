X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid, Julius Randle Nearing Skechers Basketball Shoe Contracts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers, according to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, as the company opens a basketball division.

    Per that report, "A deal has not been signed yet, but Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during 76ers practice Wednesday with the brand's performance staff on site as he begins to test out the sneaker, sources said. Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is fully complete, according to a source."

    Charania and Vorkunov added that Embiid isn't the only NBA player potentially joining Skechers, with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann "expected to sign with the brand as well."

    But Embiid, who has been signed to Under Armour dating back to 2018, would be a major get for Skechers. He also has an endorsement deal with 2K Sports and has promoted Hulu in the past.

