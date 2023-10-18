NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid, Julius Randle Nearing Skechers Basketball Shoe Contracts

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers, according to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, as the company opens a basketball division.

Per that report, "A deal has not been signed yet, but Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during 76ers practice Wednesday with the brand's performance staff on site as he begins to test out the sneaker, sources said. Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is fully complete, according to a source."

Charania and Vorkunov added that Embiid isn't the only NBA player potentially joining Skechers, with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann "expected to sign with the brand as well."