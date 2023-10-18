Julio Rodríguez, Mookie Betts Headline 2023 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

Julio Rodríguez, Mookie Betts Headline 2023 MLB Gold Glove Award FinalistsOctober 18, 2023
Rawlings Baseball has officially announced the finalists for Major League Baseball's 2023 Gold Glove awards.
The list is headlined by Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.
Here's a list of the candidates broken down by league and position.
American League
Pitchers
- José Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays
- Pablo López, Minnesota Twins
- Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
Catchers
- Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
- Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
- Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
First Base
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees
- Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers
- Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Second Base
- Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
- Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Third Base
- Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
- José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Shortstop
- Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
Left Field
- Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
- Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
- Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Center Field
- Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
- Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
- Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Right Field
- Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
- Adolis García, Texas Rangers
- Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox
Utility
- Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
- Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers
- Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays
National League
Pitchers
- Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins
- Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
- Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies
Catchers
- Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
- Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks
- J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
First Base
- Carlos Santana, Milwaukee Brewers
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base
- Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
- Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
- Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Third Base
- Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
- Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
- Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Shortstop
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
- Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Left Field
- Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves
Center Field
- Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
- Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves
- Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks
Right Field
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
Utility
- Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
- Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Rodríguez has never won a Gold Glove, though the 2023 campaign was just his second season in the majors.
The 2022 Rookie of the Year had an impressive 2023 season on both sides of the ball. He slashed .275/.333/.485 with 32 home runs, 103 RBI and 37 stolen bases in 155 games.
Additionally, Rodríguez ranked third among AL center fielders with 355 putouts and tied for fifth with two double plays turned. He also committed just two errors on the season.
Betts, meanwhile, is a six-time Gold Glove award winner, winning five straight from 2016-20.
The Dodgers star is regarded as one of the best fielders in all of baseball, and he could very well take home his seventh Gold Glove after posting 141 putouts, and eight assists with no errors in 107 games in right field in 2023
Freeman, a three-time Silver Slugger, has only won one Gold Glove award in his 14-year career, which came when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2018.
During the 2023 campaign, the 34-year-old was impressive on both sides of the ball. He slashed .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 161 games. On the defensive side, he ranked second among NL first basemen with 1,131 putouts, 128 assists and third with 126 double plays turned.
Like Rodríguez, Tatis has never won a Gold Glove, but he had an award-worthy 2023 campaign with the Padres. He ranked second among NL right fielders with 282 putouts and 12 assists in 141 games. However, he also had the second-most errors among right fielders in the majors with 12.