Julio Rodríguez, Mookie Betts Headline 2023 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rawlings Baseball has officially announced the finalists for Major League Baseball's 2023 Gold Glove awards.

The list is headlined by Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.

Here's a list of the candidates broken down by league and position.

American League

Pitchers

José Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Pablo López, Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

Catchers

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

First Base

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Second Base

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Third Base

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Shortstop

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Left Field

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center Field

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Right Field

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox

Utility

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers

Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays

National League

Pitchers

Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins

Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies

Catchers

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First Base

Carlos Santana, Milwaukee Brewers

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Third Base

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

Left Field

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves

Center Field

Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Right Field

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals

Utility

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Rodríguez has never won a Gold Glove, though the 2023 campaign was just his second season in the majors.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year had an impressive 2023 season on both sides of the ball. He slashed .275/.333/.485 with 32 home runs, 103 RBI and 37 stolen bases in 155 games.

Additionally, Rodríguez ranked third among AL center fielders with 355 putouts and tied for fifth with two double plays turned. He also committed just two errors on the season.

Betts, meanwhile, is a six-time Gold Glove award winner, winning five straight from 2016-20.

The Dodgers star is regarded as one of the best fielders in all of baseball, and he could very well take home his seventh Gold Glove after posting 141 putouts, and eight assists with no errors in 107 games in right field in 2023

Freeman, a three-time Silver Slugger, has only won one Gold Glove award in his 14-year career, which came when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

During the 2023 campaign, the 34-year-old was impressive on both sides of the ball. He slashed .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 161 games. On the defensive side, he ranked second among NL first basemen with 1,131 putouts, 128 assists and third with 126 double plays turned.