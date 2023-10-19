What Quentin Johnston, Struggling 2023 NFL Rookies Need to Prove Rest of Season

1 of 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Emmanuel Forbes has had to deal with one of the most deflating things any rookie can go through: Getting benched.

The No. 16 pick went from playing 92 percent of the snaps in Week 4 to getting pulled after playing 24 snaps in Week 5 and being held completely out of the game in Week 6 against the Falcons.

In the two games prior to being left out of the lineup, Forbes gave up 10 completions on 14 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown. In other words, he was a liability.

For what it's worth, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera praised the Mississippi State product for how he has taken the setback and reiterated the organization's faith in its first-round pick.

"I think he's been great. He really has," he told reporters. "He and I had a conversation last week as to what was going on. Just explained to him that we feel right now a little time down would help you. Good chance to kind of take a step back and watch it and see how things are done, see a little different perspective."

Cornerback is a volatile position by nature anyway. Even the best CBs can have entire seasons where they look bad, so it's not nearly time to write off Forbes yet. But if this benching turns out to be a long-term issue, then it's time to get concerned.