Dodgers Reliever Evan Phillips' House Was Burglarized During 2023 NLDS vs. D-Backs

Elsa/Getty Images

The home of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips was burglarized this month while he was competing in the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, police said, per TMZ Sports.

A suspect allegedly smashed a window in the back of Phillips' home and stole jewelry and cash totaling more than $10,000. An investigation into the incident remains open.

Phillips has been with the Dodgers since the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 62 games for the franchise this season, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.

The 29-year-old also appeared in two postseason games against the Diamondbacks, allowing just two hits and striking out three batters in 2.1 innings.

Phillips is the third Dodger to have his home burglarized over the last few months, joining Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy. The incidents don't appear to be connected, according to TMZ Sports.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Phillips suited up for the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

His 2022 and 2023 seasons in Los Angeles have been the best of his career. In 126 appearances in that span, he has posted a 9-7 record with a 1.59 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 124.1 innings.