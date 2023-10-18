MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 18 ScheduleOctober 18, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 18 Schedule
The Texas Rangers should feel confident about their chances of reaching the 2023 World Series.
The Rangers return home for Game 3 of the ALCS (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1) with a 2-0 advantage over the Houston Astros and with Max Scherzer returning to start.
Scherzer's return is massive for Texas' championship hopes, as he joins a rotation that has been superb throughout the postseason.
Houston will counter with Cristian Javier, who was superb in his ALDS start against the Minnesota Twins.
The Astros need Javier to turn in another stellar showing to reverse the course of the series.
Houston obviously faces a tough matchup against Scherzer, but its recent success against the Texas ace could allow to win Game 3.
Houston Can Get to Max Scherzer
The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets for moments like this.
Texas expected Scherzer to be its Game 1 starter in every series, but instead, he will take the ball for ALCS Game 3.
Scherzer will make his 28th postseason appearance on Tuesday. It will be his first in an American League playoff series since the 2014 ALDS with the Detroit Tigers.
Scherzer pitched into the sixth inning in six of his eight starts for the Rangers before he hit the injured list in mid-September.
One of his two poor starts came against the Astros, who hit three home runs and scored seven runs off him on September 6.
Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu and Michael Brantley all hit home runs off Scherzer in that matchup.
Alvarez homered in the first inning and then walked and scored on Abreu's long ball in the third.
Houston's hottest hitter needs to get to Scherzer early, just like he did on September 6, to potentially chase Scherzer and make the Rangers use a plethora of bullpen arms.
It is also worth noting that Scherzer gave up seven earned runs in his last postseason start in the 2022 NL wild-card round with the New York Mets.
Scherzer could revert back to his dominant self, but the Astros know how to approach the Texas ace, and that could benefit them in their attempt to get back into the series.
Which Version of Cristian Javier Shows Up?
Houston's Game 3 starter is capable of matching Scherzer's production, but he also has potential to struggle inside Globe Life Field.
Javier is coming off his best start of 2023 in ALDS Game 3. He struck out nine Twins and conceded one hit over 5.1 innings.
The 26-year-old allowed two hits over his last 16.1 postseason innings. All three of those appearances came on the road.
He led off Houston's no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series and gave up one hit in the ALCS at Yankee Stadium.
Javier was far from perfect in the regular season, though, and Texas had some of the most success against him. The Rangers scored eight runs in five innings off Javier on July 3.
The bottom half of Texas' order hurt Javier in that game. Leody Taveras and Travis Jankowski both homered. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager did not get hits off Javier until the third time around the order.
Taveras could be Texas' offensive catalyst again in Game 3. He has a home run, three hits and drawn three walks so far in the ALCS. He has the best OPS of the four Texas players who have faced Javier more than 15 times.
Javier could once again shine for the Astros, but there is a path to an offensive outburst for the Rangers because of past history, just like there is for Houston against Scherzer.