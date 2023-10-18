MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 18 Schedule

1 of 2

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets for moments like this.

Texas expected Scherzer to be its Game 1 starter in every series, but instead, he will take the ball for ALCS Game 3.

Scherzer will make his 28th postseason appearance on Tuesday. It will be his first in an American League playoff series since the 2014 ALDS with the Detroit Tigers.

Scherzer pitched into the sixth inning in six of his eight starts for the Rangers before he hit the injured list in mid-September.

One of his two poor starts came against the Astros, who hit three home runs and scored seven runs off him on September 6.

Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu and Michael Brantley all hit home runs off Scherzer in that matchup.

Alvarez homered in the first inning and then walked and scored on Abreu's long ball in the third.

Houston's hottest hitter needs to get to Scherzer early, just like he did on September 6, to potentially chase Scherzer and make the Rangers use a plethora of bullpen arms.

It is also worth noting that Scherzer gave up seven earned runs in his last postseason start in the 2022 NL wild-card round with the New York Mets.