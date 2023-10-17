Canelo Alvarez Responds to Conor McGregor: 'I Just Need One Hand' to Beat You

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez isn't taking Conor McGregor's barbs lying down.

Alvarez responded to McGregor saying he landed more punches on Floyd Mayweather than Canelo, saying he would only need "one hand" to take down the UFC star.

Mayweather handed Alvarez his first career loss in September 2013, dominating a young and aggressive Canelo in one of the finest defensive performances of his career. Alvarez was limited to landing just 22 percent of his punches, including a jaw-dropping 15 percent of his jabs.

McGregor landed 26 percent of his punches and more punches per round against Mayweather than Canelo. Of course, it's worth noting that McGregor was fighting against a 40-year-old Mayweather who came out of retirement for a pay day. Canelo fought a 36-year-old Mayweather who was still performing at near-prime levels.