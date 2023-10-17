MLB Rumors: Yadier Molina, Cardinals Have Mutual Interest in Spot on Coaching Staff

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former St. Louis Cardinals great Yadier Molina has had conversations with the club about potentially joining the coaching staff in 2024 and both sides have a mutual interest in a reunion, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"It's unclear what role Molina would have, but if he does join the staff it's believed he will have an everyday position," Woo wrote. "Molina, who retired in 2022 after 19 seasons with the Cardinals, had previously expressed a desire to be a major-league manager. He had his first taste of managing this spring when he managed Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic."

Molina is widely regarded as one of the best catchers in major league history and he goes down as one of the greatest players St. Louis has ever rostered.

The 41-year-old spent his entire 19-year major league career with the Cardinals from 2004-22, helping the club win two World Series titles in that span. The star catcher also earned nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, 10 All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger award.

He finished his career slashing .277/.327/.399 with 176 home runs and 1,022 RBI in 2,224 games, in addition to boasting a 42.1 WAR.

Molina got his first taste of managing at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he managed his native Puerto Rico to a quarterfinal matchup against Mexico before being eliminated.

"Yeah, that was a quick decision by me," Molina said at the time, per MLB.com's Ian Browne of his transition from player to manager. "I feel like it was the right one because I learned a lot over there in Venezuela. It was a great experience for me."

At some point, it's possible Molina will take over as a big league manager, perhaps as leader of the Cardinals. However, St. Louis has already confirmed Oliver Marmol will return to manage the club in 2024, the final year of his three-year contract.

Bringing in Molina could be a huge boost to a Cardinals team that missed the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2018 campaign. Perhaps he would work closely with veteran catcher Willson Contreras and the pitching staff.