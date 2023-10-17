Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Wearing Knee Brace at Practice amid Injury Recovery

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a short week ahead of Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence was at least on the practice field on Tuesday.

As Jaguars reporter J.P. Shadrick noted, Lawrence was seen with a brace on his injured left knee while he was walking and stretching:

Lawrence suffered the injury during Jacksonville's victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, although there didn't seem to be significant worry that it would be a long-term issue.

"I'm feeling alright," he said in his postgame interview. "[I'm going to] get it checked out a little bit more, but [it] should be OK."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted he was described as "day-to-day" with a belief there was no "major" setback. Perhaps the only thing stopping him from taking the field for Thursday's contest against the Saints is the fact it is such a short week.

The timing is less than ideal, as the Jaguars appeared to have turned the corner with three straight wins following a 1-2 start to the campaign. They reached the AFC Divisional Round last season before losing to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs, and expectations were sky-high going into the 2023 campaign.

Lawrence has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through the first six games. He turned in the best year of his young career in 2022 when he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight picks.

If he is sidelined for Thursday's game, the Jaguars will likely turn toward C.J. Beathard.

The Iowa product has appeared in 27 games with 12 starts throughout his career and has 18 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions. His ceiling is much lower than Lawrence's, but he is at least an experienced veteran who can fill in for a game or two.