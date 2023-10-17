Red Sox Rumors: Dodgers' Gomes, Phillies' Fuld Decline Interviews for Exec Role

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are in search of their next head of baseball operations, but they are reportedly having trouble securing candidates for the position.

According to The Athletic's Chad Jennings, Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, Philadelphia Phillies GM Sam Fuld and Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey "have all declined to interview for the Red Sox job."

Jennings noted that in addition to those three rejections, it was reported by WEEI's Rob Bradford that former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels also declined to interview "solely due [to] the desire to prioritize his family." Daniels currently works in the front office for the Tampa Bay Rays but still resides in Dallas.

The Red Sox are hoping to replace former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who was fired after four years in the role last month with one year remaining on his contract. While it's still early in the process of finding someone to take his place, these early rejections could be a cause for concern.

"The reality is, very few people are both good candidates for these jobs and interested in them," a longtime executive told Jennings. "You'd be surprised."

Including this season, Boston finished last in the AL East three times during Bloom's tenure with the lone outlier coming in 2021 when the team made a run to the ALCS. The Red Sox posted a 78-84 record this year, which was identical to their finish in 2022.

Jennings noted that Boston assistant GM Eddie Romero "is widely viewed as the favorite among internal candidates" to replace Bloom. Externally, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Twins GM Thad Levine is set to interview for the position.