MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 17 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 17 ScheduleOctober 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies have developed a perfect strategy to win the postseason.
They followed that in Game 1 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos all hit home runs and Zack Wheeler produced yet another postseason gem on the mound.
Philadelphia will try to replicate that result in Tuesday's Game 2 (8:07 p.m. ET, TBS, Max) behind Aaron Nola.
Arizona will counter with Merrill Kelly, who will attempt to fare better against Philadelphia's bats than Zac Gallen.
Gallen conceded three home runs during his first time through the order on Monday to give the Phillies an advantage they did not give up.
Philadelphia is expected to leave Citizens Bank Park with a 2-0 series advantage, but if Arizona can somehow crack Nola and win Game 2, the dynamic of the matchup will change.
Philadelphia's Bats Continue to Come Up with Big Hits
Harper and Castellanos carried over their hot form at the plate from the NLDS into NLCS Game 1.
Schwarber broke out of his funk at the dish with a home run on the first pitch he saw from Gallen. That trio should continue to contribute key hits in Game 2.
Harper is 9-for-22 in the postseason and will be in position to drive in an early run whether that be through his own home run, or with runners on base.
Trea Turner could be the key to kickstarting the Philadelphia offense in Game 2 because of his lengthy history against Kelly.
Turner is 9-for-21 versus Kelly with three doubles and six singles. He also earned three walks off the D-Backs' right-hander.
Kelly's job will likely be more about containment than a full shutdown of the Phillies order.
The Phillies will produce runs, but if Kelly can hold them to only a few runs, Arizona will have a chance to contend for the win.
Can Arizona Get to Aaron Nola?
Arizona started off Game 1 well when Corbin Carroll got a single off Wheeler.
Wheeler then locked in and struck out eight batters over six innings. Arizona did not score off him until Geraldo Perdomo's two-run home run in the sixth.
Arizona needs to get to Nola quicker than it did against Wheeler to give itself a shot of capturing Game 2.
Carroll and Christian Walker may have to be the catalysts of those rallies. Carroll can get on base and wreak havoc with his speed, while Walker's power would be useful to match what the Phillies can do at the plate.
Walker is one of five Diamondbacks with multiple hits against Nola in their careers. He is the only player projected to hit in the top four spots with two hits versus the Philadelphia right-hander.
Getting runs off Nola will be difficult, though, as he allowed two earned runs over 12.2 innings against Miami and Atlanta.