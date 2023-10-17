MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 17 Schedule

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Harper and Castellanos carried over their hot form at the plate from the NLDS into NLCS Game 1.

Schwarber broke out of his funk at the dish with a home run on the first pitch he saw from Gallen. That trio should continue to contribute key hits in Game 2.

Harper is 9-for-22 in the postseason and will be in position to drive in an early run whether that be through his own home run, or with runners on base.

Trea Turner could be the key to kickstarting the Philadelphia offense in Game 2 because of his lengthy history against Kelly.

Turner is 9-for-21 versus Kelly with three doubles and six singles. He also earned three walks off the D-Backs' right-hander.

Kelly's job will likely be more about containment than a full shutdown of the Phillies order.