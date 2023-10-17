Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy Among Investors in Alpine F1 Team

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

There reportedly will be plenty of star power backing the Alpine F1 team.

According to Luke Smith of The Athletic, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the new investors in the team. They aren't the only ones, as golfer Rory McIlroy, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and boxer Anthony Joshua are also among those who are investing through Otro Capital.

Alpine could certainly use the boost from the new investors.

It is currently in sixth place in the constructors standings with 90 points, which is well behind Red Bull's 657 points. Mercedes (326 points) and Ferrari (298 points) round out the top three in a year that has belonged almost exclusively to Red Bull's dominant team.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez are the top two in the drivers standings and have combined to win every race but one this entire year.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are the drivers for Alpine this year, and they have both been in the middle of the pack. Gasly is in 11th place in the standings with 46 points, while Ocon is in 12th place with 44 points.

Gasly's best finish came at the Dutch Grand Prix in August when he reached the podium with a third-place finish, while Ocon's best showing was also a third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

While catching the trio of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari may be unrealistic for Alpine, it finished in fourth place in 2022. Reestablishing itself as the best team behind the top three could be a reasonable goal with the new investors.