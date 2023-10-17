NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos 'in Sell Mode' After Loss Despite Sean Payton's Comments

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have struggled to a 1-5 record this season under new head coach Sean Payton, and it appears some of the team's players may be up for trade ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

"People around the league" insist the Broncos are in "sell mode," according to The Athletic's Mike Jones and Jeff Howe.

However, Payton told reporters last week that the Broncos are "not looking to do business with any of our players" ahead of the trade deadline.

"That doesn't prevent teams from calling at times," he added. "We just—you pick the phone up, but that's kind of where it's at."

Several Broncos players have come up in trade rumors over the last week, including wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Oct. 8 that Denver has "fielded inquiries over the past two seasons" on the two wideouts, who "are expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks."

Additionally, veteran defensive end Frank Clark has received interest from teams around the league, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos entered the 2023 campaign with much higher expectations than in 2022 following the hiring of Payton as head coach. However, the team has struggled on both sides of the ball and will most likely miss the postseason for the eighth straight season.