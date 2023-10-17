NBA Champion, Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić to Play in Paris 2024 Olympics for Serbia

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Nikola Jokić is planning to play for Serbia in the 2024 Summer Olympics, according to Bozidar Maljkovic, the President of the country's Olympic Committee.

When speaking to reporters about the team's silver-medal performance in the World Cup, Maljkovic pointed out Serbia did not have Jokić or EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic on the roster.

"We didn't have NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić. Neither Vasilije Micic, the MVP of the EuroLeague. Nor Nikola Kalinic. I think we come together and get the best out of us, as in all sports. ... By the way, I already announced that in Paris, they will be all, Jokic included. The Paris Games will be a party, and I am confident that Serbian sport will have a large participation," Maljkovic said.

Jokić won a silver medal as part of Serbia's 2016 Olympic team but sat out of the 2020 Summer Games. He returned in a starring role for Serbia's 2022 EuroBasket team but sat out this summer's World Cup after leading the Nuggets to an NBA championship.

Serbia is currently the No. 5 team in the world in the FIBA world rankings and has earned two Olympic silver medals since separating from the former Yugoslavia in 1992. The country made the gold-medal game in its first Olympic Games in 1996 before returning to prominence in recent years, thanks in large part to Jokić.