Micah Parsons Contract Rumors: 'Cowboys Have Been Bracing For... At Least a Year'

Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension next offseason, and the front office has reportedly been "bracing for this deal for at least a year."

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the latest on Tuesday.

"Parsons will be eligible for an extension next offseason for the first time. The Cowboys still want to get something done with CeeDee Lamb, and they'll be talking extension with quarterback Dak Prescott next offseason, as well. But Parsons could be in line for a record-setting defensive player contract and likely will be the top priority for the team. The Cowboys have been bracing for this deal for at least a year."

Parsons has finished as the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in each of the past two seasons. The two-time All-Pro has followed that up with five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in six games this year.

Naturally, Dallas would like him around long-term, to the point where owner Jerry Jones even used his future deal as reasoning for an offseason contract impasse with guard Zack Martin.

"It's not about precedent — it's about facts," Jones told reporters at training camp in late July.

"We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players we've got to pay in the future. That's a fact. That's not even a philosophy. It's just a fact. Those dollars are there, and we have this at this level. If you redid all the contracts, you could never put a roster together."

Dallas and Martin eventually got a deal done, but the Cowboys are going to have to break the bank for Parsons.

Right now, his rookie contract perhaps makes him the "biggest bargain in the league," as Graziano noted:

"Some of these are obvious. Parsons was the 12th pick in the 2021 draft, and as such is no rookie-deal bargain. But in the big picture, he's maybe the biggest bargain in the league. Parsons got a four-year, $17.1 million deal, and the team will have a fifth-year option on him for 2025 if it doesn't extend him after this year. He might be the best defensive player in the entire league, and the fact that coordinator Dan Quinn basically overhauled the entire Dallas defense to function with Parsons as its center during the offseason before Parsons' rookie year tells you he has an impact that far exceeds his direct deposit statements. He has 31.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles over 39 career games."

For now, though, the Cowboys are looking for the franchise's first Super Bowl in nearly three decades with Parsons anchoring the defense. The ex-Penn State star registered a key sack Monday during Dallas' 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers by taking down quarterback Justin Herbert on the Bolts' last drive, which ended with an interception.