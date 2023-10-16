Phillies' Bryce Harper Wants MLB Players in 2028 Olympics; 'Dream' to Play for USA

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is locked in on his team's upcoming matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But with the International Olympic Committee's announcement Monday that baseball and softball would return to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, the two-time NL MVP also has his eye on the future.

And he's hoping that major league players will be allowed to compete.

"You talk about growing the game and that's the way you grow it to the highest peak, you have guys who are playing in the league take that break, just like in the NHL, and see what happens," Harper said. "I think it would be really cool and a lot of fun.

"I don't know if they'll ever go for it, but I would love to put 'USA' on my chest and represent it at the highest level. I know the WBC, and everyone loves that and it's great for the game, but it's not the Olympics."

The Olympics and baseball have had a bumpy relationship dating back to the 1984 Summer Games—also in Los Angeles—which first had it as an exhibition sport. It eventually became a demonstration sport at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul before getting an official run from 1992 through 2008.

Baseball then disappeared from the Olympics until the 2020 games in Tokyo (held in 2021).

And unfortunately for the world's best players, they haven't been permitted to play on that stage.

Unlike the World Baseball Classic, which runs during MLB's offseason and spring training, the Olympics present a direct schedule conflict with the regular season. The league hasn't ever released its players to compete despite professionals being allowed to play since the 2000 Summer Games.

Instead, minor leaguers have filled Team USA's roster ever since.

Other professional leagues have shown flexibility with the Olympics in the past. Most recently, Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan paused its regular season so its best players could compete in 2020.

Nonetheless, Harper—who will be 35 at the time of the 2028 games—hopes he'll have the opportunity to make that roster and represent his country on home soil.