49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Get MRI; Deebo Samuel Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury

Following a difficult defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave injury updates on both Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel on Monday.

McCaffrey is getting an MRI on his oblique and ribs while Samuel will be day-to-day with a shoulder injury ahead of next week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both star offensive weapons had to exit Sunday's game early, contributing to San Francisco's struggles on that side of the ball.

While McCaffrey was ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter, the 49ers had to go without Samuel for the majority of the afternoon after he went down with an injury in the first period and never returned.

The All-Pro wideout left the game with just two carries for 11 yards. As for McCaffrey, he finished with 11 carries for 43 yards and three catches for nine yards and a touchdown.

And playing against an elite Cleveland defense without its two top playmakers didn't make life any easier for Brock Purdy and the rest of a typically dominant San Francisco offense.

The 49ers had just 215 yards of total offense, their lowest mark of the year by a pretty wide margin. Purdy, who impressed against the Dallas Cowboys the previous week, threw for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In the end, San Francisco still had an opportunity to win the game until rookie Jake Moody missed the game-winning field goal with six seconds remaining.

While Samuel hasn't quite been up to his typical standard this year, McCaffrey has been otherworldly once again. He has 553 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while recording 177 yards and two more scores in the passing game.

And although Shanahan has had a tendency to still produce with lesser-known backs in the past, losing a superstar like McCaffrey won't be an easy fix.