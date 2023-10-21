Predicting Shocking 2024 NFL Draft Trade Scenarios Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline

2 of 5

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bengals' end goal: The Cincinnati Bengals wisely locked Joe Burrow down for the foreseeable future and invested in some protection for him by signing Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason. Now, their attention likely will turn to extending Burrow's top target, Ja'Marr Chase, but they won't be able to pay everyone.

That likely means impending 2024 free-agent wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are playing out their last days with the club, especially since Higgins and the organization reportedly were never close to an agreement during extension talks this summer.

So, the Bengals' offense will be looking to replace a lot of talent out wide and Rome Odunze has the contested catch skills that can replace what Higgins brings to the table, as B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen outlined the Husky's skill set below.

"All of Odunze's best traits make life easier on the quarterback," Klassen explained. "Odunze's 6'3", 216-pound frame comes with the catch radius and toughness in traffic that allows quarterbacks to throw into contested windows with confidence.

"He's also an easy mover, though his speed only shows in flashes. Odunze is just exceptionally consistent and reliable, almost to the point that it's boring to watch because you know he's going to deliver."

Can give up: Obviously, how much or what type of capital Cincinnati will have to give up is dependent on how they finish the season or where they end up picking in the draft.

Regardless, the Bengals do have nine picks in this year's draft at their disposal, including all their Day 1 and 2 selections, and all of their 2025 picks are currently intact as well. They also have a few tradeable players like Joseph Ossai, Trey Hendrickson and B.J. Hill--all of whom will be entering contract years next season--to potentially sweeten the deal.

Potential Partners: Odunze was the 10th player on B/R's initial NFL draft big board and No. 7 overall in Mel Kiper's rankings last week. So, Cincinnati is likely looking at trading up into the top 10 to get the wideout.

With how the current draft order stands, the Bears and Vikings would probably be the Bengals' best options for getting a single-digit pick.

Chicago owns two likely top 5, and maybe even top 3, selections with their own and Carolina's. Meanwhile, Minnesota has two good receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and projects to have several offseason needs. So, they could be willing to move back and add more picks to fill more holes on their roster.

Why: Burrow and Cincinnati have had the luxury of playing with two receivers who could be the "No. 1 target" on most other teams with Chase and Higgings.

It won't be easy to replicate the latter's production without another top-of-the-line talent out wide as he accounted for about 23 percent of the team's receiving yards and 20 percent of their touchdown receptions last season, via Pro Football Reference. Throw in losing Byod and the Bengals go from one of the NFL's best receiving corps to needing help out wide.