Puka Nacua, 2023 Rookie Steals Who Will Be Underrated NFL Stars by End of SeasonOctober 17, 2023
Puka Nacua, 2023 Rookie Steals Who Will Be Underrated NFL Stars by End of Season
The completion of Week 6 in the NFL has painted a clearer picture of the 2023 rookie class.
Teams can now better assess the initial return on their draft investment, whether it was for a first-round pick or a Day 3 flier.
While the top 32 draft selections take the most spotlight, the rounds that follow are used to select immediate core contributors and rotational depth pieces. And it's here where the most successful teams look to bolster their final 53-man roster.
The names here have outplayed their draft slot early in their pro tenure and look to be key pieces to both present and future rosters.
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
A fifth-rounder out of BYU, Puka Nacua has been nothing short of sensational for the Los Angeles Rams this season.
The leader among all rookie pass-catchers in every major receiving category, the rapport he's shown with Matthew Stafford early this fall looks to be a long-lasting relationship.
With star wideout Cooper Kupp sidelined for the first month of the season, Nacua not only filled the shoes of his All-Pro teammate, but he also exceeded all expectations as the No. 177 pick in April.
With Kupp now healthy, Nacua's opportunity to produce should continue to showcase itself. A diversified attack is the name of the game, and while Kupp has proved to be a one-man show in years past, the rookie's arrival has taken some of the pressure off of his shoulders.
Earning the trust of veteran signal-caller Stafford is one thing, but the recent trade of 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson to Atlanta said a lot about how L.A. feels toward its new playmaker on the perimeter.
Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane
When it comes to Miami's De'Von Achane, the phrase "lightning in a bottle" may not do his skill set justice.
An electric weapon within one of the league's top offenses, his selection in the third round meshed talent with scheme—a blend every front office desires with each draft selection.
While the aerial barrage led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle holds the attention of opposing defenses, Achane's production should continue to see an uptick once he returns from injury.
One of only two rookie ball-carriers who have reached the end zone via the ground and through the air (the other being Jaleel McLaughlin), his first four games as a pro are only an appetizer for what's to come.
Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta
The leader in nearly every category imaginable for rookie tight ends, Sam LaPorta has quickly become a major focal point within the Detroit Lions' passing attack.
Another product out of the tight end factory that is the University of Iowa, he has wasted no time in asserting himself as one of the top young flex weapons in the NFL.
LaPorta has totaled double-digit targets in two of his last four games, and his role should only continue to grow as a matchup nightmare within the intermediate portions of the offense.
A versatile tight end whose success came both as an in-line (Y) and flex (F) weapon with the Hawkeyes, the 22-year-old has quickly proved to be the cream of the crop in what was a deep talent pool at the position in April's draft.
The 5-1 Lions have seen the likes of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Jahmyr Gibbs miss time, but LaPorta should remain a constant name to counter for opposing defenses.
Los Angeles Rams Edge Byron Young
The 10th edge-rusher taken in the 2023 draft, Byron Young has already outplayed his third-round draft slot.
Currently first among all rookie edge-rushers in pressures (25), his blend of speed and power has showcased itself consistently in Los Angeles.
While his tape at Tennessee initially drew the interest of scouts, Young's name was pushed up draft boards leaguewide at this year's Senior Bowl. A dominant force in one-on-one pass-rush opportunities, he was sensational at the pre-draft showcase in Mobile, Alabama.
An impressively built athlete with the ability to set the edge in the run and counter the hands of even the most technical of linemen, the No. 77 pick looks like a star along the Rams front.
Young's skill set is that of an edge-rusher with many more snaps under his belt than just six games.
Houston Texans WR Tank Dell
There was a lot to be said when attempting to finalize Tank Dell's evaluation last spring.
Was he too small? Too light? Was his production with the Houston Cougars just empty numbers? He's another good case of scouting the player and not the helmet, and the third-rounder has been fantastic for an up-and-coming Houston Texans unit.
Currently second on the team in receiving yards (324), Dell has showcased his quick twitch, smooth hands and route-running ability on a week-by-week basis.
An offense captained by fellow rookie CJ Stroud, Dell's chemistry with this year's No. 2 overall pick has already begun to flourish. He ranks fifth in total targets among all rookie wideouts through six weeks, and he should remain a focal piece of the Texans attack as they look to remain competitive in a crowded AFC South.
Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears
A dynamic complement to Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears' versatility has been on full display early in the 2023 campaign.
While Henry will continue to carry the load in the ground game for the Tennessee Titans, the No. 81 pick is averaging a robust 5.5 yards per carry on 31 attempts.
A weapon in space as well, the Tulane product ranks second among first-year ball-carriers in targets (20) behind only Atlanta's Bijan Robinson.
While questions over the quarterback position continue to swirl in Tennessee, the arrival of Spears has added another talent within an offense where success doesn't have to correlate with the signal-caller.
It's Henry's offense until he decides it's not, but Spears' knack for creating chunk plays will force him onto the field in Tennessee.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Christian Izien
Undrafted out of Rutgers, Christian Izien has quickly proved he was worthy of a selection in April.
An uber-physical defender, his versatility has provided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an athlete who doesn't just wear multiple hats but also wears them well.
His time in the Big Ten with the Scarlet Knights saw him amass more than 150 career snaps as a wide-nine rusher, 770 in the box, nearly 1,000 at free safety and 809 at nickel, and he's also become a chess piece at the NFL level.
Two interceptions in his first two appearances initially raised eyebrows, but he's continued to flash with at least four tackles in his last three games with snaps at a variety of spots.
While some defenders have a hard time finding their true niche after roaming free at the college level, Izien's technique and athletic profile highlight a player who will continue to provide a jolt to the Tampa Bay secondary.
Izien's ability to make an impact on defense and special teams has provided a heck of an amount of value for head coach Todd Bowles.
Pittsburgh Steelers DL Keeanu Benton
A big man with a high-level of twitch, Keeanu Benton can play the nose, 1-tech, 3-tech, anchor against double teams and has the juice to push the pocket on passing downs. His numbers won't jump out at you, but he shines on the All-22 tape.
A former All-State wrestler in high school, the Wisconsin product's ability to consistently win the leverage battle shows up on film.
T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith headline the Pittsburgh Steelers' impressive front four, but it will be on Benton to continue to evolve both as a gap-clogger and pocket pusher in a key rotational role.
The Steelers will need to continue leaning on the No. 49 pick with Cam Heyward expected to miss up to eight weeks with a groin injury, and early returns from this fall should see his snap count continue to increase.
Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson
The highest corner drafted out of Miami (No. 56, second round) since the Pittsburgh Steelers took Artie Burns on Day 1 in 2016, Tyrique Stevenson has flashed in abundance through six weeks.
Life on the outside is tough for any corner in football, but as a first-year player adjusting to the speed and complexity of NFL offenses, it takes on a whole new meaning.
For Stevenson, his experience at both safety and corner has allowed him to thrive quickly. A transfer to Miami from Georgia in school, his comfort in space has showcased itself often within a youth-infused Bears secondary.
The second-most targeted rookie corner in football thus far in the campaign, not everything has been pretty for the 6'0'' aerial stalwart, but early tape study spotlights a player who should remain a core piece within the Chicago secondary for some time.
Covering each units top wideout each and every week is tough sledding, but Stevenson has done about as good a job as you can do in his first six games as a pro.
Cleveland Browns OT Dawand Jones
After the Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin on injured reserve, fourth-round pick Dawand Jones has stepped in and hasn't missed a beat.
The 6'8" Jones has allowed just one sack in 195 pass-protection snaps, per PFF. Working along a veteran front five isn't an easy transition for many rookies, yet the Ohio State product has looked beyond his years with Wyatt Teller to his inside shoulder.
While many were upset when Conklin initially went down in the season opener, Jones has rapidly become one of the top rookie linemen in the game where his length, power and movement skills for an athlete of his size are fascinating to watch.
Working around his 36⅜" arms will continue to make life tough for opposing pass-rushers, and the No. 111 pick should only continue to improve with more experience.
Los Angeles Rams DL Kobie Turner
A late riser in the pre-draft process, third-rounder Kobie Turner has been fantastic along the Los Angeles Rams' defensive front.
Working alongside Aaron Donald, the No. 89 pick has been a beneficiary of double teams toward his future Hall of Fame teammate.
One-on-one opportunities are something defensive linemen dream about, and Turner has consistently pushed the pocket when teams have dropped back through six weeks. Aligned primarily at 3-tech outside the shoulder of the guard, his eight pressures ranks third among all rookie interior defensive linemen.
Although Donald looks like he won't ever slow down, Turner's already apparent skill set to succeed under fire will only increase his performance ceiling working hip-to-hip with one of the best defenders the game has seen.
Teams can never have enough talent who understand how to rush the passer, and Turner looks like a key piece moving forward.