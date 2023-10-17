Puka Nacua, 2023 Rookie Steals Who Will Be Underrated NFL Stars by End of Season

11 of 11

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A late riser in the pre-draft process, third-rounder Kobie Turner has been fantastic along the Los Angeles Rams' defensive front.

Working alongside Aaron Donald, the No. 89 pick has been a beneficiary of double teams toward his future Hall of Fame teammate.

One-on-one opportunities are something defensive linemen dream about, and Turner has consistently pushed the pocket when teams have dropped back through six weeks. Aligned primarily at 3-tech outside the shoulder of the guard, his eight pressures ranks third among all rookie interior defensive linemen.

Although Donald looks like he won't ever slow down, Turner's already apparent skill set to succeed under fire will only increase his performance ceiling working hip-to-hip with one of the best defenders the game has seen.