NFL Odds Week 7: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Eagles are still 5-1, but they have yet to look as dominant as they did during last season's Super Bowl run.



Mistakes, including three Jalen Hurts interceptions, cost Philadelphia against New York. The Eagles defense has been good (ninth overall, 16th in points allowed) rather than great.



This sets up a potential track meet with the Miami Dolphins, who leave plenty to be desired defensively but who are on a historic offensive pace. Miami ranks 25th in points allowed but first in both yards and points.



The Dolphins are getting points early in the week, and fans should take advantage. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a nightmare for opposing secondaries, and pass defense has been a surprising issue for the Eagles.

