NFL Odds Week 7: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
With only six weeks down in the 2023 NFL season, we're still a long way from the stretch run. However, we've learned one thing already. Just about any team can win any given matchup this year.
There are no undefeated teams left, and only one winless squad. Games have become incredibly difficult to predict, and injuries remain a significant factor. We saw plenty of the latter in Week 6, with standouts like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Justin Fields and David Montgomery going down.
Injuries could level the playing field in Week 7, but a few games stand out as relatively safe picks based on the early lines.
Detroit Lions +2.5 at Baltimore Ravens
Montgomery's rib injury could be an issue for the Detroit Lions, but Craig Reynolds played well in his stead, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) could be back to face the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens are at home and favored, but the line could shift significantly in the coming days. Baltimore's offense continues to be relatively average, while Detroit's defense is playing at an extremely high level.
Detroit ranks second in total defense and ninth in points allowed. The Ravens rank 11th overall and 15th in scoring.
This one will likely be decided by Detroit's ability to move the ball with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the passing attack. The Tennessee Titans had trouble cashing in against Baltimore in London on Sunday, and the Ravens were able to pull ahead with one touchdown and six field goals.
The Lions shouldn't have as much trouble finding points.
Detroit is 5-1 and isn't about to lose focus under Dan Campbell's watch. Take the Lions and the points while they're available.
Miami Dolphins +2.5 at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Eagles are still 5-1, but they have yet to look as dominant as they did during last season's Super Bowl run.
Mistakes, including three Jalen Hurts interceptions, cost Philadelphia against New York. The Eagles defense has been good (ninth overall, 16th in points allowed) rather than great.
This sets up a potential track meet with the Miami Dolphins, who leave plenty to be desired defensively but who are on a historic offensive pace. Miami ranks 25th in points allowed but first in both yards and points.
The Dolphins are getting points early in the week, and fans should take advantage. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a nightmare for opposing secondaries, and pass defense has been a surprising issue for the Eagles.
Philly ranks 20th in passing yards allowed and has surrendered 11 passing touchdowns with just two interceptions through six weeks. Hurts should rebound from a poor outing, but Miami has the advantage in an offensive battle.
San Francisco 49ers -6.5 at Minnesota Vikings
From a pure betting standpoint, San Francisco's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns wasn't the biggest upset of the year so far. However, a 19-17 loss to the P.J. Walker-led Browns might be the most stunning result we've seen.
Rookie kicker Jake Moody blamed himself for missing a 41-yard attempt with mere seconds remaining.
"It's on me," Moody said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.
It didn't just come down to a missed kick, though. Injuries to Samuel and McCaffrey loomed large, and Kyle Shanahan was unable to adjust against a brutally good Browns defense.
The Minnesota Vikings defense (21st in points allowed) isn't even near the vicinity of Cleveland's, and Shanahan will have a week to prepare for any potential injury absences. Brock Purdy will rebound from the first bad game of his career, and—in case you weren't aware—Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson remains on injured reserve.
Against teams not located in Northern Ohio, San Francisco has won every game by at least a touchdown. It will do it again on Monday night.
