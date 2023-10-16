NLCS Bracket 2023: Updated Dates, Times, Schedule and World Series OddsOctober 16, 2023
NLCS Bracket 2023: Updated Dates, Times, Schedule and World Series Odds
The Philadelphia Phillies open the NLCS on Monday as the clear favorite to advance back to the World Series.
Philadelphia can utilize the same components in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks that it used to win five playoff series in the last two years.
The Phillies have one of the best pitching duos left in the postseason in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola and they have a lineup, led by Bryce Harper, that have come up with several clutch hits.
Arizona should not be counted out in the NLCS. The Diamondbacks eliminated two of the three best teams in the National League so far this postseason.
For Arizona to advance to the World Series, it must conquer the Phillies at least once inside Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies are 8-2 over the last two postseasons.
NLCS Schedule and Odds
To Win Series
Philadelphia (-175; bet $175 to win $100)
Arizona (+150; bet $100 to win $150)
Game 1 Odds
Money Line: Philadelphia (-166), Arizona (+140)
Over/Under: 7
Run Line: Philadelphia (-1.5, +130), Arizona (+1.5, -155)
NLCS Schedule
Game 1: Monday, October 16 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 2: Tuesday, October 17 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 3: Thursday, October 19 (5:07 p.m. ET)
Game 4: Friday, October 20 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 5: Saturday, October 21 (8:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
Game 6: Monday, October 23 (5:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
Game 7: Tuesday, October 24 (8:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
All games televised on TBS and live-streamed on Max.
Phillies Looking to Repeat as NL Champion
The Phillies know what the blueprint is to get back to the World Series.
Wheeler and Nola must shine on the mound in Games 1 and 2 and their lineup needs to continue to come up with big hits.
Wheeler allowed three runs over 13 postseason innings to help the Phillies reach the NLCS. He pitched seven scoreless inning to kick off the NLCS last year against the San Diego Padres.
Nola was equally as impressive as Wheeler in his appearances against Miami and Atlanta. He allowed nine hits and two earned runs in 12.2 innings.
The NLCS schedule is set up for Wheeler and Nola to pitch four games in a potential best-of-seven series.
They could silence an Arizona lineup that torched the Los Angeles Dodgers for nine home runs over three games.
Philadelphia's bats, led by Harper and Nick Castellanos, hit 11 home runs in the NLDS win over Atlanta.
The Phillies can outslug the D-Backs, if they need to, and they have the better top-end arms, so the path to the World Series seems fairly straightforward them.
Arizona in Search of Third Straight Series Upset
Arizona will not show any fear against Philadelphia because of its triumphs in the first two rounds.
The D-Backs beat the Milwaukee Brewers' one-two punch of Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta and chased Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of the NLDS.
Arizona's bats could stall out against Wheeler and Nola, or because of the five-day layoff it faced after it swept the Dodgers.
A third straight series upset must feature at least one victory in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros were the only team to win at Citizens Bank Park in the Phillies' last five postseason series.
Arizona has to hope Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, or both of its top starters, competes with Wheeler and Nola in low-scoring games so that one or two hits make the difference.
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker need to thrive, no matter which way Arizona attempts to win games in the NLCS.
Carroll, the NL Rookie of the Year favorite, reached base through four walks and three hits against the Dodgers. His speed on the base paths could force the Phillies into some trouble.
Walker is the power bat in the D-Backs lineup. He had five hits in seven regular-season games against the Phillies. Four of those hits came in one game.
Arizona's cleanup hitter must be better against Philadelphia in the NLCS in order to open up the possibility of an upset and a spot in the World Series.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.