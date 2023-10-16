NLCS Bracket 2023: Updated Dates, Times, Schedule and World Series Odds

2 of 3

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Phillies know what the blueprint is to get back to the World Series.

Wheeler and Nola must shine on the mound in Games 1 and 2 and their lineup needs to continue to come up with big hits.

Wheeler allowed three runs over 13 postseason innings to help the Phillies reach the NLCS. He pitched seven scoreless inning to kick off the NLCS last year against the San Diego Padres.

Nola was equally as impressive as Wheeler in his appearances against Miami and Atlanta. He allowed nine hits and two earned runs in 12.2 innings.

The NLCS schedule is set up for Wheeler and Nola to pitch four games in a potential best-of-seven series.

They could silence an Arizona lineup that torched the Los Angeles Dodgers for nine home runs over three games.

Philadelphia's bats, led by Harper and Nick Castellanos, hit 11 home runs in the NLDS win over Atlanta.