Rob Gronkowski Invites Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift to His NFL Super Bowl Party

Gotham/GC Images

Rob Gronkowski wants to party with the Kelce brothers and Taylor Swift at his Super Bowl party this year.

Assuming neither Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce or Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jason Kelce are in the big game, that is.

"So Travis, if for some reason you're not in the Super Bowl once again—which you might be—and if your brother's not in the Super Bowl, you both come to Gronk Beach this year," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "Bring Taylor Swift if you want to come as well, she can perform a song with you dancing on the stage while the two greatest tight ends are grooving together."

Given that both Kelce brothers are currently on 5-1 teams, odds are fairly high that at least one will be playing in Phoenix's Super Bowl LVII. And of course, there's no guarantee that Kelce will still be dating Swift, either.